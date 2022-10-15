Real estate records, 10/16

Tyler, Matthew N to Clausing, Elizabeth Sarah, 4519 Hill Dr., $289,000.
Vbc Investments LLC to Sambrano, William I Rivas, 2827 U St., $39,000.
Weers, Dick & Yvonne to Morel, Hubert J Jr & Raquel M, 2810 O'malley Dr., $430,000.
Whisenhunt, Anastasia to Saenz, Saul & Gallegos, Karina E, 5310 W Superior St., $200,000.
Wills, Jay D to 916 Properties LLC, 3221 NW 3rd St., $175,000.
Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A to Erbst, Jon & Rayna, address unspecified, $150,000.
Woerner, Barbara V Estate to New Life Construction LLC, 500 N 70th St., $95,000.
Wolf, Dexter R & Patricia E to Cr4 Properties LLC, 816 Surfside Cir, $226,500.
Zoz, Marla J to Foster, Lucas, 1815 SW 30th St., $241,000.
2142 S 8th St. LLC to Appleby, Kelsey, 2330 S 59th St., $202,500.
51 Holdings LLC to Manley, Donald H Jr & Mona F, 7727 S 94th Bay, $570,000.
947 Terminal LLC to Anderson, John, 947 O St. (Unit #601), $442,530.
Alliance Family Limited Partnership & Elkins, Maryann to W Lincoln Development LLC, address unspecified, $1,738,964.
Alliance Family Limited Partnership & Elkins, Maryann to Clark Farm LLC, address unspecified, $1,738,964.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Douglas, Tammy, 9530 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $334,500.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Mcclellen, Stephenie & Logan, 8041 S 69th St., $465,690.
B & J Partnership Ltd to City Of Lincoln, 2800 W A St., $31,106.
Baker, Virginia L Revocable Trust to Sweet, Nancy Roberts, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #2210), $166,000.
Bendl, Alissa Hardcastle & Daniel Alexander to Manning, Lucinda, 1910 S Cotner Blvd, $169,900.
Benson, Amanda to Bowers, Dustin O, 1805 Euclid Ave, $165,000.
Bolin, Brandon to Hennig, Wyatt, 1831 Sunny Hill Rd., $186,500.
Bonicatto, Blair N to Cheney, Deanna, 1745 S 42nd St., $185,000.
Burks, James & Cassie to Hochstein, Jeremy D & Galayna C, 4420 W Leighton Ave, $300,000.
Callihan, Christopher A to Girmus, Taegan & Kiley, 819 S 45th St., $200,000.
Chaney, Doris M to Carpenter, Nathan T & Hazel L, 5632 Barrington Park Dr., $300,000.
Clarence, Patricia A & Richard R to Hoover, Dallas J & Rossman, Brandi, 2820 Sissel Rd., $390,000.
Curtis, Nancy N to Robbins, Michael A & Julie A, 9328 Benziger Dr., $435,000.
Dao, Cuong V & Linda Thu to Ahlschwede, Thomas & Applebee, Keri, 9650 S 31st St., $440,000.
Davis, Mark S & Candace M to Bsi Properties LLC, 2315 Wildwood Pl, $225,000.
Decaen, Ramon E Estate to Holt Homes LLC, 2924 SW 6th St., $112,500.
Dilley, Justin D & Kimberly D to Wiemer, Aaron & Stephanie, 8309 S 63rd St., $365,000.
Dittmar, David L to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 4914 NW Fairway Dr., $157,500.
Eckery, Chad Thomas & Anderson, Bailey K to Korczynski, Jacek & Maria & Stanley, 321 N 23rd St., $260,000.
Eckles, Daniel L & Scharf, Stephanie to Wu-smart, Judy Y & Smart, Autumn H, 2230 Harrison Ave, $345,000.
Eliker, Aileen A Estate to Royalty Dent Repair LLC, 4510 Baldwin Ave, $90,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Brichka, Edward & Kateryna, 701 W Avondale Ct, $522,297.
Gettman, Robert W Jr & Benson-gettman, Kelley Ann to Moriarty, Mary F, 6211 S 42nd St., $275,000.
Glass Edge Of Lincoln Inc to Castle Capital LLC, 8245 Cody Dr., $1,250,000.
Happold, Jessica L to Bruha, Diane, 5330 Franklin St., $199,900.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Sullivan, Mark & Judith Trust, 1015 NW Accolade Ln, $68,000.
Hernandez, Jorge & Brinkman, Jamie to Peters, Jaylon Ray, 4120 W Hub Hall Dr., $325,000.
Hoagland, Roberta L to Ford, Gerald L & Knight, Carol J, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #206), $150,000.
Hogan, Shana R Estate to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 4921 W Kingsley St., $85,519.
Hohlen, Kelsey to Kluczynski, Amber N, 8245 S 86th St., $250,000.
Igor's Construction Inc to Great Day LLC, 5860 Seward Ave, $87,000.
Itm LLC to Watts, Spader, 3341 S 42nd St., $165,000.
Janky, Tyler J to Abdalla, Nasereldin & Kalifa, Eman Abdelrahman Mohammed, 1501 N 70th St., $185,000.
Johnson, David & Kristin to Sanchez, Anakaren, 4020 La Salle St., $258,000.
Jolliffe, Thomas J to Nguyen, Minh H & Huy T, 1642 Morton St., $355,000.
Keclease LLC to Prescott, Loren C, 4610 Madison Ave, $96,518.
Kohtz, Jamie L to Jorgensen, Justin & Alesya, 6837 N 9th St., $340,000.
Kramer Investments LLC to Horizon Capital LLC, 1220 S 48th St., $92,000.
Kugler, Kathryn M to Daily, Shawn A, 1944 S 13th St., $150,000.
Lefever, Shelly to 748 LLC, 3940 J St., $130,000.
Lindhorst, Braxton J to Woodworth, David, 711 W Garfield St., $237,500.
Looye, Willem J to Level Up Home Pros Inc, 1728 W A St., $85,000.
Lyons, Larry F & Evelyn Snook* to Khudhur, Basher B, 4424 Bel-ridge Dr., $215,000.
Machado, Albenis Jose & Nicolette Lee to Bolin, Brandon & Megan, 5416 Old Lodge Ct, $265,000.
Mahrt, Joshua W to Sick, Erik & Jeanna, 5110 W Gary Gately St., $359,000.
Maler Family Revocable Trust to Podliska, Shane V & Joy K Revocable Trusts, 2428 Rokeby Rd., $725,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Ragain, James M & Alecia A, 2633 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $453,763.
Medallion Custom Homes Inc to Hatten, Ryan & Melissia, 2516 Milrose Branch Rd., $122,000.
Miller, Dillon R & Paula X to Plagmann, Jane E, 2434 N 65th St., $199,000.
Minnig, Donald L Estate to Gress, Calvin & Gloria, 2230 Lynnridge Cir, $325,000.
Newman, Edward John to Hosek, Richard J & Sandra K, 2539 S 56th St., $140,100.
Niederhaus, Everett & Darlene to Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #236), $120,000.
Nuhaven Builders LLC to Segelke, Brandon & Sami D, 8031 S 97th St., $575,000.
Oelling Development Co to Otradovsky, Dustin & Susan, address unspecified, $135,000.
Otis, Linda to Anderson, Kathryn R, 1000 N 104 St., $525,000.
Parolek, Edwina J & Troy A to Hartman, Fredrick & Michelle, 1510 N 70th St., $180,000.
Perry, Gregory H & Genelle to Gimenez, Xavier Perez & Rogalla, Sarah Elisabeth, 4111 Sugar Creek Pl, $410,000.
Pfeiffer, Sara R to Sterns, John Charles & Tara J, 7721 S 81st St., $300,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Survil, Matthew & Long, Katie, 3231 Canyon Rd., $371,500.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Sisel, Cheryl R, 2821 N 87th St., $256,000.
Ramirez, Julio Delgadillo & Meza, Diana Bernal to Nebco Inc, 831 Penrose Dr., $35,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Schwisow, Austin & Alyssa, 5841 SW 8th St., $412,470.
Sachit, Nabeel to Day, Poe, 1808 W Arlington Cir, $260,000.
Salberg, Jestyn & Christopher & Michelle to Smith, Kevin T & Hamilton, Wendy, 18301 NW 84th St. (Raymond), $575,000.
Schafer, Nancy Anne to Roseberry, Geoff, 4615 Huntington Ave, $71,000.
Schomerus, Kyle to Wergin, Kelsey & Drew, 6420 Monarch Dr., $570,000.
Scott, Harold & Wf Dutchess to Nguyen, Trung Chau & Thuy T, 3401 Gregory Ct, $330,000.
Segelke, Brandon J & Schmit, Sami D to Abak, Fares, 6257 Chatsworth Ln, $380,000.
Sharp, Matthew R & Valles, Cynthia J to Shea, Brogen, 860 Barker Ln, $234,900.
Shedlosky, Gerald & Sharon to Pompeo, Catherine E, 3241 N 73rd St., $222,500.
Shutts, Robert & Ellen to Flink, Matthew & Kasidy, 4300 Starr St., $331,000.
Siffring, Amy D to Peetz, Kelly Marnell, 5201 Pioneers Blvd, $155,000.
Silva, Sami Orlando Lopez & Villa, Diana Lopez to Ali, Barakat I & Antar, Bushra, 1810 SW 32nd St., $258,000.
Silver Properties LLC to Lnk Storage & Business Bays LLC, 2605 Fairfield St., $1,300,000.
Sisel, Shelby to Wergin, Kelsey & Drew, 6420 Monarch Dr., $570,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Brabec, Donna F, 2938 Kings Corner Dr., $360,199.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Shubert, Reid & Bartolome, Julia, 2944 Kings Corner Dr., $294,738.
Smith, Donald D Estate to Apt Abode Revocable Trust, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #263c), $105,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 643 Eloise Ave, $157,800.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 663 Eloise Ave, $157,800.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 651 S 88th St., $72,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 645 S 88th St., $72,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 545 S 88th St., $62,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 535 S 88th St., $65,900.
Stallings, Tanner to Sheldon, Lana, 4135 Greenwood St., $210,000.
Stewart, Donna M to Mcconnell, Carolyn V, 6817 Summerset Ct, $299,900.
Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Yates, Ryan & Do-yates, Kathy, 1545 Pennsylvania Ave, $69,000.
Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Stonebrook Realty Group, LLC, address unspecified, $1,955,000.
Tally, Mark P & Andre, Teresa to Sierra Holdings LLC, 2457 S 27th St. (Ste #D), $240,000.
Tally, Mark P & Andre, Teresa to Sierra Holdings LLC, 2457 S 27th St. (Ste #B), $240,000.
Tays, Debra to Selivanoff Property Solutions LLC, 444 S 27th St., $78,000.
Tiger Shark Investments LLC to Vintage Properties LLC, 4940 N 25th St., $260,000.
Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC to Sms Properties LLC, 1121 Turtle Creek Rd., $248,000.
Tooth Acres LLC to Clark Farm LLC, address unspecified, $522,072.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Tolly, Kristin A, 1616 S 93rd St., $537,000.
Wasserburger, Corey J & Erin to Sharp, Matthew & Cynthia J, 5510 Rockford Dr., $330,000.
Watchorn, Andrew to Fiedler, Renea A, 8020 S 20th St., $320,000.
Wells, Mark & Cristi Ackerman to Chen, Hanying & Jia, Haiyan, 7430 Blanchard Blvd, $610,000.
Whited, Terry W & Linda E to Anderson, James A, 1800 S 44th St., $199,000.
Williams, Stanley L to Alc Investments LLC, 5130 W Kingsley St., $85,000.
Wobig, Scott to Blue Ridge Unlimited LLC, address unspecified, $275,000.
Adamec, Jiri & Adamcova, Dana to Beck, Ryan & Katarine, 6320 S 83rd St., $440,000.
Alvarado, Antonio Resendiz & Soflin, Stephanie to Christensen, Jacob John & Dizdarevic, Sanela, 3625 N 2nd St., $280,000.
Andelt, Carolyn L Estate to Good Guys Properties LLC, 2810 Everett St., $120,000.
Andelt, Carolyn L Estate to Good Guys Properties LLC, 3535 Apple St., $225,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, address unspecified, $160,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Tritz, Shane Michael & Holly Leigh, 9520 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $334,500.
Baden, Shawn & Jessica to Dfresh Properties LLC, 3121 S 27th St., $280,000.
Bauer, Gregory J & Shanakay W to Outz, Douglas Ivon Earl, 4124 NW 49th St., $142,000.
Beck, Jesse T & Candice S to Storm, Anthony, 307 N 36th St., $360,000.
Beltran, Elizabeth to Villasenor, Guillermina Pelayo, 919 N 26th St., $115,000.
Bertwell, Damien & Cassandra to Bouwens, Larry L & Heidi L, 5141 S 78th St., $320,000.
Blaha, Paul M & Erin C to Perkins, Steven M & Ashley M, 3330 Williamsburg Dr., $547,000.
Blake Meints Custom Homes Inc to Steinbach, Andrew D & Vanessa R, 1503 E 8th St. (Hickman), $62,000.
Blake, Leslie E to Jts Property Solutions LLC, 1210 N 63rd St., $150,400.
Botts, Jack C Estate to Magub, Cathie & Lana, 1230 N 42 St., $275,000.
Botts, Jack C Estate to Magub, Cathie & Lana, 1240 N 42nd St., $275,000.
Brod, Jacob to Anderson, Jenny Lynn Irrevocable Trust, 3807 Pablo Ln, $319,000.
Brod, Jordan E to Anderson, Jenny Lynn Irrevocable Trust, 3807 Pablo Ln, $319,000.
Buller, James A & Yost, Donna K to Heng, Charles & Jill, 7333 S 41st St., $450,800.
Buss, Jerald to Mohr, Cynthia Stadler & Chad David, 1831 Dakota St., $240,000.
Casper, Wayne G & Nancy L to Cox, Benjamin & Elizabeth, 6109 S 30th St., $372,500.
Checkpoint Three LLC to Johnson, Michael A, 3132 Sewell St., $230,000.
City Of Lincoln to Red Bishop Heights Jv LLC, 4200 S 27th St., $1.
City Of Lincoln to Red Bishop Heights Jv LLC, address unspecified, $1.
City Of Lincoln to Hub Cafe LLC, 250 N 21st St. (Unit #3), $9,500.
Collier, Dennis D Revocable Trust to Harman, Daniel & Jessica, 5540 Covey Ct, $280,000.
Conlan, Michael to Wood, Timothy & Jennifer, 1210 Talon Rd., $415,000.
Couillard, Bruce W & Becky S Revocable Trust to Wilmot, Jason & Mikala, 6901 Crooked Creek Ct, $515,000.
Daniel, Dustan & Cristine to Huang, Yihe & Shen, Jie, 5323 S 75th St., $434,000.
Dart, Carey L & Melinda C to Skinner, Anthony A & Kylee J, 7211 Dudley St., $150,000.
Debus, Andrea R to Home Heroes Llc, The, 1014 Knox St., $115,000.
Domgard, Cooper Landsdale to Fortney, Garrett & Martin R & Michelle J, 2233 SW 16th St., $225,000.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Klein, Douglas D & Patton-klein, Vicki C, 2910 Walter Ter (Roca), $99,000.
Dosch, Anthony to Sumovich, Stacie, 6815 Chandon Dr., $434,000.
Duke, Jack W Jr & Joy L to Perez, Roberto & Ayala, Eva, 310 NW 126th St., $180,000.
Edwards, Austin & Kristen to Hawkins, Jason & Lauren, 315 Taylor Park Dr., $375,000.
Escamilla, Torrey & Joelle to Batres, Gary, 6212 Morrill Ave, $210,000.
Fisher, Makayla A to Mantey, Emily, 6619 Boxelder Dr., $235,000.
Fitzgerald/Herring Revocable Trust to Bak, David Michael & Kelita Svoboda, 7024 Straffan Pl, $425,000.
Gam LLC to 858 LLC, 1401 N 22nd St., $237,000.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Reinsch, Stephen T & Judith A Family Trust, 3301 Tree Line Dr., $779,817.
Gibson, Glenice E to Schrad, Patrick F & Beason, Diana L, 4520 Hawthorne Dr., $560,000.
Graham, H Dean to Bock, Laura L Living Trust, 2001 S 60th St., $352,000.
Grant, Jennifer M to Roth, Elliot Dean, 3235 N 67th St., $205,000.
Graystone Homes LLC to Wagner, Dennis W & Linda Kraus, 723 W Avondale Ct, $485,000.
Gutzmer, Mike & Melanie to Marshall, David K Jr & Amy D, 3120 S 44th St., $243,000.
Hamilton, Carissa Nicole to Hamilton, Danielle Rene & Brandon Wade, 918 Plum St., $25,466.
Hammons, Barbara Estate to Kha Rentals LLC, 528 Oregon Trl, $170,000.
Harbinger Hotels LLC to Lincoln Vandervoort LLC, 5922 Vandervoort Dr., $5,345,195.
Harris, Janice L to Bartels, Sandra S, 2900 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #5), $181,800.
Hastings, Donna to Pueppke, Monte G & Penny S, 3512 Cape Charles Rd. E, $386,000.
Heaps Family Trust to Vitamvas, Michael & Connie, 7016 Colfax Ave, $315,000.