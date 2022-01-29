Real estate records, 1/30

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to V N LLC, 6124 Las Verdes Ln, $919,600.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to V N LLC, 6132 Las Verdes Ln, $919,600.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to V N LLC, 6140 Las Verdes Ln, $919,600.

Young, Richard A & Deborah A to Meyerle, Susan, 1001 Twin Ridge Rd., $395,000.

Alderman, Robert R & Sheryl A to Mbmj LLC, 3644 Loveland Dr., $1,815,000.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Zittlau, Brian & Kethy, 2401 S 9th St., $275,000.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2701 Regent Pl, $45,200.

Apples Way LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2709 Regent Pl, $45,200.

Avid Builders LLC to Peter, Scott M & Carrie L, 2338 S 91st St., $464,867.

Baade Property LLC to Avid Builders LLC, 1036 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $59,900.

Ballentine, Glenda F to Claj Enterprises LLC, 6600 SW 126th St. (Denton), $345,000.

Bams Capital LLC to Holliday, Austin & Karnes, Sarah, 11984 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $296,900.

Barkley, Danielle to Dicken, Joshua & Vicki, 2312 Old Glory Rd., $311,000.

Bezverkhov, Maxim & Kaida, Oksana to Poese, Brandon & Petersen, Megan, 6701 Pine Lake Rd., $350,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to R & D Custom Homes Inc, 8800 Appaloosa Ln, $75,000.

Boberg, Grace M to Reiser Homes LLC, 4314 Adams St., $95,000.

Bredehoft, Gary L & Sharon K to Leading Edge Homes LLC, 2700 Winthrop Rd., $306,000.

Cain, Jack E & Angel M to Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P, 824 Garfield St., $112,500.

Cain, Julie to Albin, Kaden & Jennifer, 11711 N 144th St. (Waverly), $380,000.

Carper, David L & Marcia S to Qaro, Kadir, 7238 Whitewater Ln, $258,000.

Caves, Zachary to Dravitzki, Tristan & Jacklyn, 1531 Hays Dr., $220,500.

CHF Exchange LLC to Garmel Properties LLC, 2500 S 10th St., $935,000.

Christle, Rosemary K to Bussey, Jeanne A, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #204), $128,000.

Classic Restaurant Systems Inc to Dm Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $50,000.

Concorde Ventures Corporation to W Grant Associates L L P, 4800 Holdrege St., $12,294,180.

Connerley, Alberta Estate to Mattison, Luke & Jessica, 1965 Prospect St., $130,400.

Conroy, Matthew L & Amber M to Black, Joseph D & Paige D, 1819 Prairie Ln, $290,000.

Cotner Center Condominium Association Of Co-owner's Inc to George, Donald C, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B304), $76,500.

Cotten, David W & Jennifer M to Teet, Gregory & Mikayla F, 6100 Prairieflower Ln (Roca), $775,000.

Cotton, Haylee J to Strauss, Jacob, 5400 Cooper Ave, $237,500.

D G Nelson & Sons LLC to Souto, Francisco & Corredor, Dayana & Sepahpur, Nader & Ingrid, 2726 Washington St., $182,000.

Daniel, Charles to Kaseman Family Trust, 2901 A St. (Unit #108), $133,000.

David, David, John LLC to Cooper, Jack D & Sydna M, 9210 Marbella Dr., $125,000.

Dawson, Alan & Monica to Dawson, Connor & Catherine, 6201 Sumner St., $231,900.

Dblw LLC to Traely LLC, address unspecified, $32,500.

Deboer, Ron L & Carol Domina to CHF Exchange LLC, address unspecified, $1,500,000.

Djd Enterprises LLC to Ryan, Christopher & Fox-ryan, Lacie, 103 E Sixth St. (Panama), $65,000.

Dm Holdings LLC to Galaxy Ventures Iii LLC, 111 S 29th St., $600,000.

Dm Holdings LLC to Galaxy Ventures Iii LLC, address unspecified, $600,000.

Domico, Joseph K to Perez, Miguel Angel Cruz, 2251 S 8th St., $80,000.

Dunekacke, Alfred to Jamn Investments LLC, 2501 N St. (Unit #315), $42,900.

Dunham, Cody & Vath, Anna to Cotton, Haylee J & Lubach, Tanner J, 1641 Annette Ln, $300,000.

Erickson, Richard P & Harding, Mary A to Maranville Investments LLC, 1027 Goodhue Blvd, $280,000.

Erickson, Richard P & Harding, Mary A to Maranville Investments LLC, 1421 E St., $175,000.

Farmers State Bank to Odyssey Properties LLC, address unspecified, $210,000.

Fortson, Janet P Estate to Spivey, Judy, 1215 Silver Ridge Rd. (Unit #27), $165,000.

Fowle, Larry Estate to Carpenter, Michael D, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #303), $117,000.

Fusco Family Trust to Tuck, George & Gina, 4625 S 85th Cir, $305,000.

Geysun, Gennadiy & Irina to Brewster, William James & Kathleen Joyce, 8901 S 30th St., $495,000.

Gibbens, Kingsley & Michele to Peci, Ivor & Ullsperger, Devin, 8106 S Hazelwood Dr., $251,000.

Gillming, Anna to Greder, Anthony D & Monismith, Kirk Michael, 2931 S St., $168,500.

Gonzales, Luis F to Gonzales, Lourdez, 6329 Morrill Ave, $180,000.

Gustafson, Janice L to Sovereign, Joshua, 5010 Knox St., $87,500.

Harrison, Kent A & Alice J to Torre, Eduardo R Aguilera De La, 1618 S 26th St., $159,000.

Hart, Karen K Revocable Living Trust to Brower, James H & Barbara J, 1021 Rockhurst Dr., $216,000.

Hazen, Matt R & Sara M to Wright, David & Morgan, 2531 N 67th St., $188,000.

Heartland Holdings A LLC to Mousa, Mousa & Mariam, 1150 Garber Ave, $126,000.

Heiliger, Randall K & Joni C to Swanson, David & Loretta, 7217 S 97th St., $910,000.

Herbert Development Inc to R & D Custom Homes Inc, 8800 Appaloosa Ln, $75,000.

Hernandes, Timothy J to Miller, Cindy L, 6834 Joyce Ave, $165,000.

Hile, William D to Bader Construction LLC, 3041 N 46th St., $35,000.

Hill, Tammy J to Friesen Contracting LLC, 2001 Harwood St., $170,000.

Home Heroes Llc, The to Sukup, Rilee, 7115 Aylesworth Ave, $180,900.

Hormel, Richard A & Lisa A to Burling, Eric & Dao, Huong, 6209 Southdale Rd., $760,000.

Hosek, Richard to Jacobs, Caroline Rose, 6536 Ballard Ave, $145,000.

Hosek, Sandra to Jacobs, Caroline Rose, 6536 Ballard Ave, $145,000.

Hughes, John E & Kaileigh E to Vasa, Charlie, 340 Adams St., $210,000.

Hunt-Clark Builders Inc to Thomas-stahle, Amy, 4331 W Rebecca Ln, $372,000.

J P Acres Inc to 1939 Farms LLC, address unspecified, $829,815.

Jastbo LLC to Inspiring Minds LLC, 7211 Plaza Ct, $1,950,000.

Jgw Properties LLC to Boardwalk Investments LLC, 5551 Canterbury Ln, $482,000.

Jindra, Janet M & Weller, Kirk R to Keithley, Andrew & Danielle, 2240 Jenna Ln, $490,000.

Johnson Family Revocable Trust to Bale, Brian & Brenda, 3736 S 83rd St. Cir, $285,000.

Jones, Patricia K Trust to Tam Square Realty LLC, 1000 N 148th St., $580,000.

Jones, Terry L Trust to Tam Square Realty LLC, address unspecified, $580,000.

Justa, Jim D & Rebecca S to Jennings, Howard & Huong, 5000 NW 2nd St., $350,000.

Kaur, Manjit to Kaseman Family Trust, 2901 A St. (Unit #108), $133,000.

Keclease LLC to Fry, Jacob & Contreras, Karina Martinez, 636 W Joel St., $212,000.

Keller & Sons LLC to Signature Renovations LLC, 2915 N 53rd St., $921,000.

Kha Rentals LLC to Hill, Joshua R, 1335 N 20th St., $230,000.

Kildau, Maria Revocable Trust to 916 Properties LLC, 4245 Mohawk St., $190,000.

Knott, Pamela S to Copich, Cynthia & Michael, 645 S 28th St., $86,500.

Koch, Kimberly J to Frauen, Sean, 4625 Holdrege St., $185,900.

Koch, Shelby G A to Frauen, Sean, 4625 Holdrege St., $185,900.

Koenig, Dena A to Salas-martinez, Enrique, 2730 Alpha St., $162,500.

Kokes, James F Estate to Rarig, Emma & Collin, 4121 Bel-ridge Dr., $197,000.

Kuster, Douglas A & Deborah L Family Revocable Trust to Pride Homes Inc, address unspecified, $1,500,000.

L A Real Estate LLC to Daly & Jones Rentals LLC, 2950 Apple St., $437,200.

Leach, Lois M Estate to Johnson, Georgina, 1800 Brower Rd., $150,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to West, Miranda & Anthony, 7655 Aero Dr., $452,699.

Lewis, William Richard & Karen Louise to Piper, Scott V & Ali J, 11901 Middle Fork Rd., $1,160,000.

Lied Pl. LLC to Side Hair LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #601), $2,367,450.

Lied Pl. LLC to Side Hair LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #501), $2,367,450.

Loof, Kevin D & Evelyn M to Altar Enterprises LLC Dba Altar Construction Group, 5605 S 78th St., $60,000.

LTK Investments LLC to Kim, Taehee, 4945 Randolph St., $185,000.

Lustrea, Dennis T to Beckmann, Thomas J, 3501 N 9th St., $168,000.

Lustrea, John L to Beckmann, Thomas J, 3501 N 9th St., $168,000.

Mag1 LLC to Aziz, Nawzad & Azeez, Jwani, 3512 O'sullivan Rd., $137,841.

Maisu, Ruben E & Britaini A to Swancara, John & Maria, 5938 Newton St., $223,000.

Mann Customs Inc to Conroy, Matthew L & Amber M, 3227 Greta Dr. (Roca), $515,900.

Martinez, Ralph & Melissa to Arney, Jason & Sullivan, Brooke, 5900 Gillan Rd., $150,000.

McCafferty, Shelley to Rolfes, Morgan, 2841 Everett St., $174,500.

Mendenhall, Jean to Buhr, Daniel L & Lissa R, address unspecified, $262,500.

Millennial Estates & Investments LLC to Teamwork Construction LLC, 5901 Havelock Ave, $75,000.

Modern By Design LLC to Swann, Jane, 6704 Fairfax Ave, $130,000.

Neemann Rentals LLC to Emerald Fox Apartments LLC, 2417 S 14th St., $195,000.

Nelson, Chris T & Traci L to Eckstein, Bridget, 2208 S 13th St., $110,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC Dba Hartland Homes to Caldwell, Spencer, 1601 SW 28 St., $238,100.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1625 SW 28 St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1545 SW 28 St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2831 W Washington St., $44,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2900 W Washington St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2928 W Washington St., $46,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2936 W Washington St., $48,000.

Next Generation Enterprises LLC to Collins, Jerry & Grant, 7400 N 49th St., $369,146.

Nider Family Trust to Mitchell, Keith C Revocable Trust, 2829 Jameson N, $270,000.

Niles, Jimmy D & Jill L to Crouse, Gary & Cynthia, 2631 Blaine Dr., $165,000.

Oakmont LLC to Bastien, Jennifer, 2701 Bradfield Dr., $435,000.

Oelke, Michelle Marie to Figueroa, Michael K & Paula P, 3523 O'sullivan Rd., $210,000.

Orth, Shawna Nichole to Folsom, Brandon & Desiree, 1242 S 21st St., $159,900.

Otto, Adeline M to Ficek, Rachel B, 6000 Norman Rd., $854,275.

Oyl Mission LLC to Patterson, Lori, 4105 N 45th St. Ct, $135,700.

Paybreck Properties LLC to Emerald Fox Apartments LLC, 735 Garfield St., $230,000.

Peci, Ivor to Schneider, Tyler L, 427 Mormon Trl, $181,000.

Pederson, Zachary C & Kreifels, Taylor E to Buell, Dawn & Clayton D, 900 Eastridge Dr., $247,000.

Petitt, Donn Michael to Lopez, Katie, 2234 Vale St., $238,000.

Phan, Vinh A to Soukup, Kimberly D Revocable Trust, 6311 Cornflower Dr., $280,000.

Poese, Brandon M to McConnell, Jay & Justina, 4125 E St., $246,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Brandt, Ted L & Debra L Living Trust, 8564 Covenant Ct, $284,548.

Pride Homes Inc to Johnson, Stephen & Rebecca & Peterson, Lisa M Revocable Trust, address unspecified, $230,000.

Pride Homes Inc to Brockman, David & Julie, address unspecified, $230,000.

Reger, Brian L to Leyden, Eric, 3412 S 17th St., $290,000.

Rivers, Kimberly to Brown, Michael & Mick, Patricia, 3535 Madison Ave, $135,000.

RLC Investment Properties LLC to Wilson, John & Shayna, 4025 Prescott Ave, $209,000.

Roberts, Marcia to Ledbetter, Monica, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #205), $98,000.

Roberts, Marcia to Ledbetter, Monica, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #203), $106,000.

Roberts, Marcia to Ledbetter, Monica, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #116), $118,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 7404 Anselm Ln, $87,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Oakview Builders Inc, 7318 Anselm Ln, $87,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Oakview Builders Inc, 7600 Augustine Ave, $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 7711 Isadore Dr., $79,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Traditional Builders Inc, 7643 Isadore Dr., $73,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Oakview Builders Inc, 7528 Anselm Ln, $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Oakview Builders Inc, 10222 S 74th St., $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Irongates Builders Inc, 10225 S 74th St., $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Traditional Builders Inc, 10230 S 73rd St., $81,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 10150 S 73rd St., $81,000.

Rr & P LLC to Hernoud, Leonard J Ii, 3201 S 10th St., $300,000.

Rumsey, Ross Jared & Lela Michelle to Oborny, Martin & Karissa, 7200 S 33rd St., $350,000.

S B Nelson Enterprises LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1207 B St., $300,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xv LLC to Bergmeyer, Daniel L & Nancy J, 1501 SW 22nd St., $155,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxiv LLC to Gay, Brett & Robyn, 6010 Meadowbrook Ln, $245,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC to Hsr Investments LLC, 4910 Concord Rd., $580,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxxiv LLC to Helm Jc-midwest LLC, 4540 N 56th St., $380,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxxiv LLC to Helm Jc-midwest LLC, address unspecified, $380,000.

Safe Harbour Eat-xxxviii LLC to Village Gardens Apartment LLC, address unspecified, $1,250,000.

Schmeling, David A to Schmeling, Emily Marie, 4921 Boeckner Ave, $155,000.

Schmidt, Henry W & Sandra K to Wesley Properties Iii LLC, 721 Rockhurst Dr., $200,000.

Scott, Jack D & Cheryl L to Stdb LLC & Series 3-8128 LLC, 544 Chestnut St. (Hickman), $194,000.

Sedlak, Mary Ann Revocable Trust to Otte, Teresa M, address unspecified, $355,000.

Seventh Heaven Trust to Bruss, Preston & Kayla, 430 Garden St. (Bennet), $109,000.

Shearer, J & L to Lewandowski, Laverne L & Carolyn F, 5524 High St., $245,900.

Shipowick, Adam J & Elizabeth S to Sorensen, Andrew & Shani, 2315 S Canterbury Ln, $282,500.

Siegl, Hermann Karl to Siegl, Joe, 5625 S 82nd St., $124,000.

Singh, Vishal M & Julie L to Almahama, Sardar & Dinai, Naseema Kamal Abda, 1701 Frisco Dr., $292,000.

Smith, Fran to Birchka, Vasiliy V & Yelena A, address unspecified, $690,000.

Star City Custom Homes LLC to Stoyan, Igor & Yelena, 7230 Platte Ave, $57,000.

Star City Custom Homes LLC to Stoyan, Igor & Yelena, 7220 Platte Ave, $57,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 3315 N 94 St., $67,000.

Starostka-Lewis LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 1740 W Beartooth Dr., $81,900.

Sturgis, Daniel K & Barbara J to Wafula, Abigael Makinia & Vavra, Ian Coles, 1601 S 21st St., $192,900.

Tankesley, Bryan to Murphy, Marybeth Moran, 2521 S 20th St., $239,900.

Taylor Family Revocable Trust to Maher, Nicholas & Amy, 6231 Andrew Ct, $475,000.

Thorson, Sara S to Morey, Elizabeth, 701 Lakeshore Dr., $286,000.

Tonniges, Matt & Victoria to Gunter, Britton & Hayley A, 1315 A St., $227,000.

Townsend, Ryan J & Rebecca E to Palmer, Robert & Desiree, 1740 Independence Cir, $235,000.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2701 Regent Pl, $45,200.

Trainwrecks LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 2709 Regent Pl, $45,200.

Trost, Bryan M & Amanda J to Hraban, Clinton & Crystal, 2923 O'malley Cir, $432,000.

Trouba, Marvin V & Jeanette to Hartley Homes LLC, 5635 Hartley St., $81,000.

Trumble, Andrew Jason to Strack, Dorothy Ann, 1444 Kara Ln, $210,000.

Turner Family Revocable Trust to 9440 Development LLC, address unspecified, $700,000.

Turner Family Revocable Trust to 9440 Development LLC, 9440 Pioneers Blvd, $1,000,000.

United Equity LLC to VBC Investments LLC, 3910 Worthington Ave, $92,000.

Venhaus, Phyllis J to C&T Kucera LLC, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B214), $95,000.

Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Parekh, Bhavik & Sangani, Bhavika, 9410 Brienna Dr., $424,715.

Village Meadows LLC to Russell, Mark L & Sarah K, 6824 Monarch Dr., $95,000.

Viurquez, Gricelda Lopez to Kaup, Charles, 526 Eldora Ln, $146,000.

Vondra, Riley to Cf2pl3 LLC, 5035 Pioneers Blvd, $143,500.

Wagner, Edward Wayne & Judith Annette to Duffa, Mukhtar H & Sorin, Shadia H, 4927 Bellhaven Dr., $274,900.

Ward, Jeffrey T to Bunisky, Charles D, 3728 W St., $105,534.

Weaver, Barbara A to Zitek, Samuel J & Hallie M, 7014 Shamrock Rd., $162,500.

Wesley Properties III LLC to Schmidt, Henry W & Sandra K, 7121 Shamrock Rd., $200,000.

Wiegert, Dean A to Shasteen, Rolf Edward, 4612 Colfax Cir, $185,000.

Wilken, Laura J & Allen to Cf2pl3 LLC, 1101 N 30th St., $160,000.

Williams, David W Estate to Glassman, Sean, 2240 S 62nd St., $205,000.

