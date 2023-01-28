Real estate records, 1/29

Nolan, Denise M to Bowman Rentals LLC, 3400 Scottsdale Ln, $266,463.
Norris, Richard L & Norma E to Keck, Aaron & Muriel, 2111 Devoe Dr., $305,000.
Obbink, Crystal to Tyler, Matthew & Talbott, Heather, 810 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $395,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Astin, Melissa G & James D, 910 N 107th St., $659,950.
Olson, Alex M to Armstead, Major, 2455 Ramsey Rd., $234,900.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Burkhardt, James & Gilliland, Brenda, 7254 N 49th St., $419,254.
Ourada, Jc & Amy A to Small Town Properties Ii LLC, 600 Village Ave, $140,000.
Parks, Nicholas A Living Trust to Duncan, Charles & Tara, 4000 W F St., $318,000.
Paronto, Mike & Rachel to Larsen, Jayden, 5333 Calvert St., $224,900.
Paulsen, Janet L to Ramadani, Florim, 3502 S 48th St., $125,000.
Penn, Veronica J to Hsr Investments LLC, 7541 Oldpost Rd. #10, $205,000.
Pepperl, Donald J & Joanne to Maranville Properties LLC, 1445 Washington St., $157,500.
Petska Properties LLC to Meyer, Tom L Sr & Jodie L, 6534 Morrill Ave, $182,000.
Phillies LLC to Earnstein LLC, address unspecified, $265,000.
Poague, Kevin L & Michael, David J to Williams, Rebecca Alene, 379 S 46th St., $155,000.
Putty, Judith A Estate to All In Acquisitions LLC, 3535 Pawnee St., $90,000.
Rademaker Family Trust to Korver, Kelvin, address unspecified, $1,278,900.
Rasmussen, Patrick & Lori to Rudebusch Family Trust, The, 8325 Broken Ridge Dr., $220,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Elkins, Austin A & Marissa T, 11940 N 144th St. (Waverly), $400,901.
Remington Homes LLC to Moser, Brady & Mack, Ellison, 5851 SW 8th St., $371,000.
Rezac, Josh & Melanie to Babl, Tyler J & Molly R, 9625 Toma Rd., $505,000.
Roehrs, Garrett to Gauthier, Gabriel J, 3119 Shelley St., $315,000.
Roth, Jered & Dinorath to Cantrell, Christopher & Jenifer, 7888 NW 112th St. (Malcolm), $800,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Zeller, Jesse, 838 W El Alameda St., $426,336.
Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N to Miner, Bryan & Laplante, Taylor, 2944 S 41st St., $199,900.
Sdao, Michael & Sarah to Obi, Ziteife & Danielle, 5206 Melrose Ave, $260,000.
Sheridan, Edmund P to Akab Properties LLC, 4040 Sheridan Blvd, $175,000.
Sholy, Judith R Estate to Donner, Eric & Jennifer, 5000 Larkwood Rd., $352,000.
Simmons, Susal L Estate to Coronado, Edson G, 4415 Calvert St., $205,000.
Simpson, Christiian to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 7630 Cross Creek Cir, $574,950.
Sleddens, Jeffrey G & Nicole M to Stivrins, Timothy J & Carol J, 2301 S 72nd St., $395,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Ekeler, Lawrence E & Virginia M, 2772 Sheila Ln, $355,994.
Sorensen, Jedidiah Z & Anita to Imlay, Thomas & Walton, Jessica, 5005 Adams St., $180,000.
Spader, Eddis C Life Estate to Mill Rd. Development LLC, address unspecified, $576,756.
Stachura, Charles P & Kelly J to Parmer, Brandon E, 5719 Morrill Ave, $235,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Flodman, Kyle & Mariah, 901 Regiment Rd., $94,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Howe, Marva, 3425 Renegade Blvd, $454,000.
Stephenson, Ronald W to Molesky, Matthew & Angelie, 740 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $295,000.
Stoeckinger, Thomas A to Sanders, Joel Lee & Donovan, Tammy Lee, 1001 N 53rd St., $253,000.
Suesz, Samuel & Bardell, Marisa to Ground, Wendi, 7217 Huntington Ave, $300,000.
Synowicki, Eric & Taylor to Hulewicz, Kayleigh M, 6200 Princess Margaret Dr., $287,500.
Trisdale, Elliot J to Bmf Designs LLC, 3021 N St., $117,500.
Tyler, Harold Todd & Barbara Marie to Reese, Catherine M, 7822 Agatha Dr., $280,000.
Unified Investments LLC to Casillas, Suzette, 943 Nelson St., $43,123.
Vagts, Lavina Estate & Shaneman, Royce L & Angela G to Schaneman, Royce L & Angela G, 7017 St. Marys Ave (Denton), $1,000.
Vallabhbhai, Michelle C to Mitchell, Linda J, 6200 Eureka Dr., $462,500.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Dragoo, Deon & Leader, Jolynn R, 2410 Sievers Pl (Roca), $634,770.
Vrb Exchange LLC to Vermaas & Sons LLC, address unspecified, $635,000.
Vsl Lincoln Sumner LLC to Maranville Investments LLC, 1821 S 20th St., $25,000.
Ward, Vincent A & Jennifer K to Moss, Timothy J & Judy A, 8901 Garland St., $350,000.
W Point Properties LLC to Burkey, Timothy A, 8280 W O St. (Unit #3), $149,900.
Whitney, Heath & Renae to Mestic Investments LLC, 2835 O'malley Dr., $325,000.
Witzki, Sonja J & Christopher A to Ebke, Ryan, 1337 N 44th St., $302,000.
Wolf, Emmett F to Sheehan, Sara & Larsen, Joshua, 14541 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $250,000.
23 N Properties LLC to Wetherington Rentals LLC, 5984 N 23rd St., $135,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to D R Homes LLC, address unspecified, $70,000.
Attaie, Amin & Roya to Nessaief, Median & Althahab, Ruaa, 1929 NW 44th St., $155,000.
Aylor, Mark J & Michelle R Revocable Living Trust to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 2815 P St., $140,000.
Baruth, Vanora L to Jtr Development LLC, 2528 B St., $140,000.
Billesbach, Andrew to Buck, Michael & Taylor, 1605 SW 31st St., $270,000.
Broderick, Camden & Katie to Detmer, Sharon A, 10540 N 136 St. (Waverly), $300,000.
Brown, Tahra L to Jarr NE LLC, 930 Park Ave, $107,004.
Bryan, Steven W & Mindy S to Berggren, Kyle Lee & Michele, 1107 Turtle Creek Rd., $262,000.
Campbell, Patrick S & Angela I to Ryan, Dominic M, 4821 Starling Dr., $268,000.
Cardwell Ranch Ii LLC to Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association Inc, address unspecified, $1,514,530.
Cardwell Ranch LLC to Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association Inc, 7440 SW 12th St., $5,000,096.
Cawby, Matthew D & Julie L to Bradshaw, Jeffrey & Katherine, 1136 N 38th St., $334,500.
Cook, Jenna L to Dunn, Karee, 7536 S 38th St., $375,000.
Cratsenberg, Noma V to Mai, Dien T & Le, Hue L, 8240 Sunridge Cir, $315,000.
Delgado, Barbara Ann to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 2348 S 35th St., $100,000.
Dorenbach, Brandon J & Amy L to Carroll, Karlee R & Ortegren, Dylan R, 2510 SW 18th St., $250,000.
Endrulat, Harry W & Angela S to Farm 6405 LLC, 7301 Amanda Rd., $397,000.
Eugene Chrastil Farms Inc to Denton Storage LLC & Manson Construction LLC & Civil Works LLC, address unspecified, $730,000.
Finke, Richard W to Scodesh, S P Revocable Trust, 9421 Pioneers Blvd, $1,000,000.
Garcia, Sergio to McCarty, Jonathan & James, 5501 Myrtle St., $220,000.
Glassman, Sean to Oman, Benjamin & Gentleman, Jadyn, 2240 S 62nd St., $285,000.
Hacor Inc to Schmidt, Aaron & Natalie, 17401 Olive Creek Rd. (Panama), $207,000.
Hall, Barbara J Estate to Roth, Lynn Ann, 7117 Stony Ridge Rd., $172,500.
Hansen, Ronald E & Bonnie C Living Trust to Drake, Rollie & Illene, 5534 S 80th St., $285,000.
Harms, Deanne E to Oliva, James A, 3411 N 67th St., $168,000.
Hb Ii Inc to Rasmussen, Christie R Revocable Trust, 9020 Birdie Run, $70,000.
Hill, Jereme R to Fusha, Janelli & Klisman, 5261 W Thatcher Ln, $235,000.
Holka, Alan E to Anderjaska, William F & Haylie M, 8990 W Superior St., $418,000.
Holka, Brian C to Anderjaska, William F & Haylie M, 8990 W Superior St., $418,000.
Hope Reformed Church to Sofo Housing LLC, address unspecified, $716,000.
Hope Reformed Church & Sofo Housing LLC to Sofo Housing LLC, 4880 SW 5th St., $1,000.
Houser, K L to Dyer, Trevor E & Rochelle D, 2666 Colonial Dr., $275,000.
Hudson Properties LLC to Mcconnell, Elena & Ritchie, Andrew, 732 N 58th St., $249,900.
Irongates Builders Inc to Vanek, Gordon C & Kendra J, 10225 S 74th St., $519,950.
Johnson, Sherrie Ann to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2431 NW 9th St., $65,000.
Kremer, Karen L to Anderjaska, William F & Haylie M, 8990 W Superior St., $418,000.
Krivolavek, Kay C to Rugh, Jackson G & Letyayeva, Alina P, 3200 Canyon Rd., $355,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Cabeen, Patricia A, 5848 S 95th St., $398,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 10301 S 77th St., $84,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rogado, Joao Paulo Pupo & Paganini, Evelin, 3129 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $429,405.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Tdm Enterprises LLC, 1619 Washington St., $120,000.
Loseke, Ben A & Jessica M to Maximum Profit Grain LLC, 9811 S 64th St., $1,100,000.
M & R Properties LLC to Quinn, Geoffrey & Christal, 2821 Arlington Ave, $290,000.
Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC to Donohoue, Jordan, 4326 L St., $222,500.
Manion Construction Inc to Spomer, Dayton & Emily & Elliott, Lance, 851 N 110th St., $492,267.
Manion Construction Inc to Grummert, Sheila Diane & Kyle Andrew, 837 N 110th St., $492,267.
Meece, Maranda Dee to Henzel, Alaina, 272 Parkside Ln, $175,000.
Miller, Charylyn Y Revocable Trust to Islamic Foundation Of Lincoln & Islamic Center Of Omaha, 18755 NW 12th St. (Raymond), $360,000.
Miller, Thomas M Revocable Trust to Islamic Foundation Of Lincoln & Islamic Center Of Omaha, 18755 NW 12th St. (Raymond), $360,000.
Moleros, Gabriel M Lucas & Lucas, Evelyn to Pearson, Duane D & Jean M, 629 Carlton Dr., $290,000.
Morrow, Kristina to Wolf, Emmett & Ava, 13350 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $226,000.
Nelson, Clint E to Rhodes & Barnell Investments LLC, 1810 Garfield St., $140,000.
Nguyen, My-anh Thi & My-linh to Nguyen, My-anh Thi, 7932 Colby St., $134,000.
Ninneman, Kurt & Renae to Chopp, Larry J & Joan Lynne, 901 N 58th St., $210,000.