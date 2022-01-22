Real estate records, 1/23

Anderson, Kirk T & Sheryl L to Richmond, Mercedes & Luke, 14138 St. Ronan Cir (Waverly), $270,000.
Anderson, Ronald L to Lee, Jason C & Gretchen L, 601 Calvert St. (Unit #H), $152,000.
Anderson, Ryan W & Lukas, Cristina R to Keller, Shawna M & Christopher J, 5230 London Rd., $256,500.
Anderson, Stephanie Lynn to Pressler, Anna L, 7111 Kentwell Ln, $325,000.
Anson, Charles M & Lois I Joint Revocable Living Trust to Wasenius, Kerwin L & Meagan J, 301 Glenhaven Dr., $242,100.
Apples' Way LLC to Nw48 Apartments LLC, address unspecified, $1,400,000.
Apricity Homes LLC to Stead, Kara, 2010 S 27th St., $195,500.
Apricity Homes LLC to Wilks, Ivan Dewayne, 2910 N 52nd St., $210,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Bartzatt, Eric Michael & Shayna Janeece, 3393 SW 100th St. (Denton), $441,765.
Avery, Eric J & Maran M to Tewes, Samuel & Talia, 5600 S 72nd St., $399,900.
Backer, Jeremy & Sarah to Rahe, Andrew, 5800 Knox St., $185,000.
Barnett, William P & Linda to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1541 S 21st St., $425,000.
Barrett, Karen K & Thomas M to Castillo, Marina M, 2526 D St., $185,000.
Barry, Louis M & Margaret J Revocable Trust to Win, Chit & Than, Mya, 23533 NW 70th St. (Valparaiso), $479,500.
Barton, Eric to Sandman, James, 2725 S St., $175,000.
Beaver, Jonathan J & Amber N to Collins, Michael S & Lindsey, 1515 W Garfield Cir, $222,000.
Becker, Gary F & Susan L to Crow, Yoriko, 641 Carlton Dr., $260,000.
Beller, Robert L & Anna M to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 6525 Cascade Dr., $165,638.
Belzer, Megan E to Westfall, Tyler, 1650 Nemaha St., $221,000.
Bierbower, David S & Terri L to Steenberg, Pierre F & Sophia C, 6621 S 86th St., $470,000.
Bjorklund, Dane & Kathleen to Heitbrink, Meri B, 4816 W Kingsley St., $142,000.
Black Forest Homes LLC to Schemikau, Jillian, 321 B St., $111,000.
Blacktie Properties LLC to Bcg Properties LLC, 108 Locust St. (Hickman), $240,000.
Bloom, Mary Pat to Fulks, Calley & Morey, Alexzander, 4017 Dunn Ave, $165,000.
Bockelman, Lynn E to Fraser, Cynthia & Douglas, 1010 Primrose Ln (Hickman), $289,900.
Bogle, Terry S to Schneider, Connie, 333 Orcutt Ave E, $177,800.
Boley, Pamela A to Hamersma, Tanner, 811 Hollywood Ave, $184,000.
Bostock Rental 2 LLC to Jankovits, Cody, 4529 Holdrege St., $369,000.
Brewster, Caitlin E & Daniel C to Trew, Brooklynn & Method, Derek, 2945 W Peach St., $337,500.
Brown, Floyd T Estate to Hardrick, Jermarcus & Samantha, 2417 NW 49th St., $220,000.
Brown, Nicholas & Brittany to Sullivan, Lathan, 5909 S St., $172,000.
Brown, William A to Brown, Nicolette & Cox, Nathan, 1219 Argyll Pl, $221,000.
Bruns & Kottwitz Properties LLC to Sagarminaga, Elsa & Sambrano, Fatima, 318 B St., $92,000.
Brutus, Spencer to Homemade Holdings LLC, 5433 Pioneers Blvd, $160,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Johnson, Mark & Karen, 1812 NW 52 St., $272,500.
Buhr Construction Inc to Mosqueda, Jose Martin Orozco & Loyola, Meybool, 1700 W C St., $289,900.
Buhr Homes Inc to Brown, Kevin M & Valerie J, 800 W Panorama Rd., $417,710.
Burns, Thomas D Trust to Saltillo Storage LLC, 10955 S 14th St. (Roca), $450,000.
Busch, Daniel E & Heather E to Kass, Eli, 5600 Kearney Ave, $151,000.
Cal-husker Investing LLC to Morris, Connie, 8969 Sicily Ln, $239,900.
Campbell, Russell & Stephanie to Hopp, Ethan & Sims, Shardae, 7640 S St., $302,500.
Caseyco Inc to Mahlberg, Rodney D & Hoffman, Jodi J, 1210 N 102nd St., $498,081.
Champoux, Jordyn to Swindlehurst, Arnold L & Karen A Revocable Trust, 6028 Glenbrook Ln, $226,500.
Clark, Julie to Knaub, Robert E Revocable Trust, 6349 Ashbrook Dr., $425,000.
Coffey, Connie Estate to Bank, Zachary, 5411 Oldham St., $175,000.
Cole, Kyle & Sherry to Wubbels, Aaron & Heidi, address unspecified, $160,000.
Cram Family Revocable Trust to Mathews, Caleb D & Emily A, 2532 Devoe Dr., $375,000.
Croker Properties LLC to Jtsr Holdings LLC, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #308), $235,000.
Cummings, Melissa S to Tooker, Shane & Abigail, 3090 T St., $138,000.
Dennis R Schworer LLC to Lpr LLC, address unspecified, $400,000.
Dolan Family Revocable Trust to Beaver, Amber N & Jonathan J, 6510 Blackstone Rd., $167,500.
Double J Realty & Management Inc to Blazek, David C, 4123 Randolph St., $129,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Schmitz, Bryan & Kari, 10040 S 31 St. (Roca), $539,900.
Edie, Merrijane to Tobin, Scott D, 8020 Thornview Rd., $410,000.
Edwards, Severn L & Monica L to Avalos, Juan E Rico, 447 S 40th St., $236,000.
Egr, Brian D & Jamie K to Vanderford, Trevor & Serena, 8701 Colby St., $365,000.
Element Homes LLC to Firestone, Jason & Christy, 2557 Big Timber Rd., $433,106.
Element Homes LLC to Norris, Charles R & Jean B, 2340 S 90th Cir, $87,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to McCullough, Robert Ii & Sara, 822 Capitola Dr., $608,956.
Fisher, Tara L & Shawn C to Beck, Brady J & Emily A, 6551 S 41st St., $283,500.
Fourth Line Investments LLC to Gordon, Seon Nicholas, 1836 H St., $281,000.
Frew, Serena & Jerry D to Odem, Joseph C, 7140 Garland St., $109,000.
G & H Investments LLC to Central Land Investments LLC, 500 Garfield St., $394,434.
George F Saunders Enterprises Inc to Westco Lube Inc, 5566 S 56th St., $2,800,000.
Gibson, Robert Desmond & Lois Marie Joint Living Trust to Eldorado, Randall John & Janet F, 5754 Shadow Pines Ct, $348,500.
Gillespie, Christine M Revocable Trust to Adams, Rosemary K & Anderson, Stephanie, address unspecified, $650,000.
Gillespie, Christine M Revocable Trust to Adams, Rosemary K & Anderson, Stephanie, 5440 S 61st Ct, $650,000.
Gorton, Byron W & Teresa to Busekist, Mackenzie Kay, 2223 Southwood Pl, $160,000.
Great Plains Custom Homes LLC to Urbauer, Stephen C & Hollie J, 1340 N 101st St., $580,000.
Hanna, Elizabeth to Mitchell, Casey, 5530 Buffalo Cir, $320,500.
Harlan, Patrick to Bayne, Tim & Olivo, Marjorie, 4807 W Mathis St., $150,000.
Hasselman, Gregory A to Dover, Kyle R Living Trust, 3633 Washington St., $199,900.
Hauder, Dale to Nteh, Donald Nsaiseii & Tegouaket, Caroline Marie, 2316 NW 49th St., $235,000.
Heartland Holdings A LLC to Helyx Investments LLC, 841 S 29th St., $100,000.
Heinzman, Bill L Estate to Creideamh2 LLC, 2344 N 65th St., $86,500.
Heinzman, Judy R Estate to Creideamh2 LLC, 2344 N 65th St., $86,500.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Uribe, Bradley C & Tamara T, 1270 S 95th St., $205,000.
Hilarion Land Holdings LLC to 11t NE LLC, 4543 Saint Paul Ave, $62,000.
Hitchler, Dustin & Jodi to Sasse, Jacob D & Kelsey M, 7322 S 29th St., $350,000.
Hoffman, Duane R to Landero, Isadora Yurina Pimentel& Sutton, Jonathan David, 821 W Q St., $172,000.
Hoffman, Jamie L to Stufft, Matthew D D & Laurie, 740 S 30th St., $275,000.
Hoffmann, Christopher W & Cathy L to Moll, Anthony & Maria Delcarmen, 1901 W Jean Ave, $235,000.
Holcombe, Cory & Leticia to Witter, James Iii, 1910 SW 33rd St., $289,900.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 7035 Ballard Ave, $130,000.
Hopp, Ethan to Kelly, Denis Y & Richard N, 223 Parkside Ln, $185,000.
Hoppe, Mandy & Dale to Thiesfeld-carranza, Christine & Carranza, Miguel, 4100 Boulder Dr., $466,000.
Hottovy, Tobias Todd & Jennifer Leigh to Brewster, Daniel C & Caitlin E, 7358 Lilee Ln, $495,000.
Huber, Victoria K to Peterson, Caitlin M, 3320 S 44th St., $164,500.
Huebner, Todd M & Andreia to Kinnett, Christina & Ryan, 3051 N 90th St., $305,000.
Huff, Aaron M & Jennifer A to Guenther, Jonathan R & Megan A, 3510 Canyon Rd., $338,000.
Hurst, Joyce E to Buhrman, Conrad & Carmen, 4220 SW 12th St., $500,000.
Infinity +1 LLC to 18alva LLC, 210 S 18th St., $531,500.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Hong, Soo-young, 9211 Calamus River Rd., $79,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Colling, Douglas & Terri, 9310 Calamus River Cir, $139,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Divis, Alex A & Julie M, 9300 Calamus River Cir, $139,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Becker, Jonathan L & Shellee K, 2340 S 89th St., $79,000.
Jd Builders Inc to Richardson, Brian T, 11998 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $478,820.
Johnson, Robert H to Brown, Barbara A, 3527 N 1st St., $83,500.
Johnson, Robert V & Shauna M to Bhandari, Sanat, 910 N 56th St., $142,000.
Jones, Shannon Dawn to Long, Jake A & Heather M, 4908 NW Fairway Dr., $270,000.
Judy, Catherine E to Johnson, Craig T & Kellie A, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #376b), $129,900.
June, Brenda K to Lindblad, Micah, 800 Eldon Dr., $215,000.
Jung, Changwoo to Holland, Mark & Amy, 19710 S 96th St. (Hickman), $192,500.
Jz Property Group LLC to Knaub, Zachary J & Mary, 238 B St., $56,000.
Kahler, Lisa M to Potts, Jason Robert & Kelly A Fischer, 2790 Arlington Ave, $196,000.
Kdb Investment Building LLC to Meyer, Matthew, 5008 Alvo Rd., $267,000.
Keller, Shawna M & Christopher J to Skiles, Gregory L, 2545 S 40th St., $195,000.
Kester, James R to Subiabre, David E & Carol A, 1625 SW 14th St., $210,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Valdez, William L, 3529 Pearl Crescent Dr., $268,381.
Kickback Construction LLC to Peters, Jordan & Jordyn, 7420 N 49th St., $340,000.
Kirtron LLC to Lpr LLC, 4601 N 52nd St., $1,270,000.
Knezevic, Blaz Living Trust to Spader, Andrew R & Rebekah R, 5117 S 78th St., $269,900.
Koch, Susan L Estate to Bescheinen, Shawn Michael, 2406 Dorothy Dr., $219,000.
Kouba, Patricia J to Brown, Darcy Knox, 705 S 31st St., $150,000.
Krendel, Janet A to May, Dennis & Willet-may, Janet, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #320), $110,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Johnson, Patrick A & Maya, 1852 Titan Pl (Hickman), $319,000.
Krusemark, Leon to Dodd Construction LLC, 2840 SW 6th St., $30,000.
Kyllmann, Roland Alfred & Valerie Anne Revocable Trust to Young, Andrea Leigh & Mark Abram Robert, 2901 A St. (Unit #201), $95,000.
Lancaster Implement Inc to Tran, Tram Anh & Do, Chris L, 3636 A St., $156,000.
Larson, Kevin R to Fox, Rebecca, 340 W Benton St., $246,000.
Le, Khiet to Nguyen, Andrew H & Ngo, Audrina N, 3510 A St., $143,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bennett, Jacqueline & Shane, 3211 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $381,583.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Anderson-trumble, Antonina J & Trumble, Stephen, 8732 S 83 Ct, $342,055.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Boley, Pam & Johnson, Shauna & Robert, 7118 NW 19th St., $373,610.
Lemmer, Andrea to Ehrenberg, Timothy & Atwood, Cindee, 924 Hollywood Ave, $205,355.
Level Up Home Pros Inc to Stoyan, Igor & Yelena, 7210 Platte Ave, $64,000.
Lewis, Heidi D to Sullivan, Heather & Ybarra, Anthony, 5831 NW Gary St., $150,000.
Linck, Adam J & Meggan L to Linder, Jed, 2940 Jackson Dr., $475,000.
Lincoln Hotel Group Investment LLC to Tpi Holdings LLC, 9100 Andermatt Dr., $2,125,000.
Linder, Jed T to Barth, Gary, 2580 Woodsdale Blvd, $328,000.
Live Well Designs LLC to Defreece, Randy & Cherie, 9421 Duckhorn Dr., $366,521.
Live Well Designs LLC to Nissenson, Lizett Cheri, 5866 S 94th St., $399,660.
Llo Bar Corporation to Zelnio, Lucas A & Teagan D, 3794 C St., $265,000.
Long, Jake A & Heather M to Jihan, Tahsin Hasan & Kuly, Manal Barakat, 815 Westward Rd., $223,500.
Loucks, Lori L to Reinick, Jacob, 6316 Logan Ave, $145,000.
Luke 12:48 LLC to Cade, William & Patricia, 3120 Dudley St., $145,000.
M W H Leasing LLC to Rida Investments LLC, address unspecified, $615,000.
M W H Leasing LLC to Ramaekers, Kurt & Jennifer, 11600 S 21st St. (Roca), $590,000.
M W H Leasing LLC & Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to M W H Leasing LLC, address unspecified, $160,550.
Manion Construction Inc to Hughes, John E & Kaileigh E, 1133 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $410,000.
Massey, Norman S to Porter, Sharon D, 5805 Otoe St., $181,500.
Mathews, Caleb D & Emily A to Pence, Nathan & Emely, 5421 Melrose Ave, $225,000.
Maven Homes LLC to Hoffman, Katie, 8905 Rock River Rd., $599,900.
Maximum Profit Grain LLC to Moser, Jared, 4316 S 48th St., $340,000.
McCawley, Donald H to Helyx Investments LLC, 1705 N 32nd St., $90,000.
Meacham, Michael M Estate to Bartek, Joan Renee, 642 W Lakeshore Ct, $275,000.
Meacham, Michael M Revocable Trust to Bartek, Joan Renee, 642 W Lakeshore Ct, $275,000.
Meadowbrook Homes LLC to Evert, Chad M, 3827 Washington St., $167,950.
Merluzzi, Linda S Estate to Ellis, Daniel & Charity, 1824 NW Faesy Pl, $266,000.
Meyerle, Susan D to Freeburg, Travis, 5621 NW 11th Cir, $301,000.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Rogge Engineering Inc, 8280 W O St. (Unit #1), $139,000.
Miille, Caren A to Lewis, Erica, 1723 Surfside Dr. (Unit #1), $169,900.
Milana, Kimberly F to Brutus, Spencer & Sinclair, Jeanne F, 5311 Otoe St., $233,000.
Monismith, Kevin E to Real Growth LLC, 917 S 10th St., $58,802.
Mueller, Darrell to Salem, Samuel N, 1901 Ryons St., $320,000.
Mueller, Sydney C to Apricity Homes LLC, 1645 Nemaha St., $159,900.
Mueri, Jeff & Pamela to Rader, Christopher S & Downey, Regina A, 2825 S 42nd St., $240,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Trotter, Riley & Sara, 741 W Panorama Rd., $454,242.
Mutchie, Zachary J & Shelby M to Sindelar, Gatlin & Jenna, 6460 Parducci Dr., $360,500.
Naumann, Kevin L & Christine M to Wilbern, Larmar & Rachel, 230 Eastridge Dr., $415,000.
Ncd-1 Inc to Schaefer, Michael J & Shelby A, 9731 Napa Ridge Dr., $454,900.
Ncd-1 Inc to Godziek, Andrew J & Maryjun K, 5951 Opus Cir, $459,900.
Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 725 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.
Nebraska Prairie LLC to Jake Enterprises LLC, 735 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $89,000.
Nelson, Steven M & Betty J to Sheldon, Michael L, 9800 Malcolm Rd. (Malcolm), $163,500.
Neu, Melodee & Christopher to Kaspar, Joseph D, 9015 Fremont St., $240,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC Dba Hartland Homes to Thomson, Cameron & Mckinney-thomson, Mikayla, 1602 SW 29 St., $234,170.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Lierman, Robbie & Ashlee, 11621 N 144th St. (Waverly), $410,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1617 SW 28 St., $46,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC Dba Hartland Homes, 1602 SW 29 St., $45,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1628 SW 29 St., $45,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1635 SW 29 St., $38,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2810 W Kyle Ln, $44,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2838 W Washington St., $46,000.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 2910 W Washington St., $46,000.
Noennig, Daniel E & Star, Todd A to Steinberger, Tyler Jp & Barr, Cecilia K, 1335 S 50th St., $205,000.
Nuhaven Builders LLC to Mueller-knezevic, Tracy J & Knezevic, Blaz, 9607 Kruse Ave, $426,500.
Odem, Anthony W & Wildeman, Kelsey D to Hau, Christin P K & Vung, Cing Lun, 520 Northborough Ln, $210,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Mallery, Michael & Michaela, 11959 N 142nd St. (Waverly), $429,566.
Oyl Mission LLC to Catchhammer LLC, 5141 Wilshire Blvd, $150,000.
Palmer, Nathan A to Becker, Daniel & Jessica, 1335 Trimble St., $160,000.
Parks, Sean A & Elizabeth to Ludwig, Jeremiah Richard, 8300 S Hazelwood Dr., $262,000.
Payne, Nathan to Mcgowen, Vernon, 377 S 55th St., $232,000.
Peter, Scott M & Carrie L to Metschke, James, 235 Groveland St., $260,000.
Peters, Jordan to Swindlehurst, Arnold L & Karen A Revocable Trust, 6028 Glenbrook Ln, $226,500.
Peters, V Allan & Mary E to Watters, Christian & Keeli, 3533 Briarwood Ave, $230,000.
Petersen, Doyle B & Theresa K Revocable Living Trust to C D R Family Trust, 8300 Princeton Rd. (Firth), $680,000.
Plainview Holdings LLC to Subiabre, David, 621 N 24th St., $125,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Lugn, Todd & Sharon, 8558 Covenant Ct, $285,176.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Zemunski, Daniel & Courtney, 1215 Hickory St. (Hickman), $302,525.
Pursuit Real Estate LLC to Reeves, Trevor H, 5240 W Madison Ct, $225,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7608 Aero Dr., $56,658.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7612 Aero Dr., $56,658.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 7833 Nicole Ln, $68,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9150 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9151 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9143 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9135 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9127 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9119 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Ponce Properties LLC, 9111 S 71st St., $61,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Colson, David, 8800 Mohave Dr., $100,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Colson, David, 7509 Jimmie Ave, $100,000.
Rasmussen, Ryan & Sara to Skala, Tanner J, 7901 Dawson Creek Dr., $277,000.
Ravenscroft, Robert R Jr & Karen L to Wenger, Robert & Deeann, 1040 Piedmont Rd., $750,000.
Real Growth LLC to Weber, Paul W, 502 D St., $150,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Buchholz, Trey Allen & Abbianne Marie, 11820 N 144th St. (Waverly), $329,681.
Rezac-pickering-williams LLC to Maler, Michael & Nicole, 3050 W Gazebo Rd., $128,000.
Roberts, Carol J to Walker, Debra A, 2422 N 87th St., $272,500.
Roberts, Jesse J to Clarke, Melinda D, address unspecified, $125,000.
Robinson, Terence L to Andersen, Dustin, 5217 Goldenrod Cir, $210,000.
Roehrs, Dale E & Donna R to Stowell, Richard Robert & Wilson-stowell, Amy L, 8208 Dorset Dr., $562,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Geysun Style Homes Inc, 7712 Isadore Dr., $100,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7610 Augustine Ave, $426,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7620 Augustine Ave, $426,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7630 Augustine Ave, $426,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 10301 S 77th St., $426,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7619 Augustine Ave, $426,000.
Root, Brandi R to Wells, Aaliyah C, 2601 A St., $145,000.
Rosburg Enterprises Inc to Schwarte, Robert M & Jamie L, 709 S 41st Cir, $373,875.
Ruhter, Brook M & Engelhardt, Jacklyn M to Spiehs, Joel & Angel, 8250 Whitney Ct, $340,000.
Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders to Veselovskyi, Roman & Veselovska, Natalia, 1229 Julesburg Dr., $400,268.
Saltzman, Jerel D to Smith, Juanus E & Goin, Denise, 7411 S 28th St., $225,000.
Schaefer, Michael J to Hodgin, Delwin D & Penny S, 349 Orcutt Ave E, $218,000.
Schafer, Cory D to Gonzalez, Eduardo Alvarez, 1701 N 22nd Ct, $170,000.
Scheller, William A Non-qualifying Trust to Rohrs, Tina L, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #803), $163,000.
Schmitz, Bryan & Kari to Al Qaraghuli, Ali G & Abdulrahman, Linh M, 7511 S 41st St., $410,000.
Schneider, Tyler L to Bowman, Chance, 2942 Orchard St., $159,900.
Schnuelle, Janice S to Bryant, Jason J & Jennifer L, 2109 Winding Way, $195,000.
Schrier, Patricia L Trust to Clark, Paul, 5001 S St., $183,000.
Schrier, Patricia L Trust to Clark, Paul, 2828 S 40th St., $194,000.
Searcey, Jeffrey C & Deborah L to Richards, Russell W & Charlie, 8700 Prairie Village Dr., $356,150.
Selko, Craig E & Kelly S to Rumbaugh, Jay J & Stephanie L, 2930 Channel Dr., $324,900.
Shea, Danielle M to Shaw, Dakota, 3920 Apple St., $203,000.
Shotkoski Custom Homes & Trimcraft Incorporated to Spier, Gary & Kellie, 802 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $432,128.
Sizemore, William F to Webster, Dennis F & Anita L, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #370a), $125,500.
Skow, David L & Donna M to Tobin, Zoe B, 1902 S 27th St., $205,000.
Slepicka, Alois A Revocable Trust to Cf2pl3 LLC, 4039 F St., $40,000.
Slepicka, Alois A Revocable Trust to Cf2pl3 LLC, 4018 F St., $40,000.
S Shore Builders LLC to Fusco Family Trust, 10117 Shore Front Dr., $443,000.
Stahr, Adam J to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, 105 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $81,000.
Staley, Nancy Jambor to Andy Schock Inc, 800 S 35th St., $185,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc, 844 N 106th St., $92,400.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 3343 Desperado Dr., $69,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Rybak Homes Inc, 1431 W Big Sky Rd., $89,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Martynyuk, Vladimir & Olga, 1400 W Beartooth Dr., $79,900.
Straight, Donald L & Tammy C to Wheeler, Colette, 9511 Hollow Tree Pl, $779,900.
Stromberg, Gary & Mues, Dwana to Pap Properties LLC, 600 Q St. (Unit #609), $300,000.
Subiabre, David E & Carol A to Subiabre, David E & Carol A & Perez, Juana Guillermo, 1625 SW 14th St., $105,000.
Summerlin, Andrea L to Sue, Kaw, 2301 W Washington St., $235,000.
Tessera LLC to Star, Todd & Daniel, 3900 S 14th St., $200,000.
Thiemann, Joseph R to Buel, Travis, 18000 S 54th St. (Hickman), $285,000.
Thramer, Debra J to Schultz, Peter D & Mays-schultz, Lisa R, 5706 Rolling Hills Blvd, $570,000.
Trautman, Gregg L & Cindy J to Jtsr Holdings LLC, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #320), $160,000.
Travis, Jeremy R & Suhr, Dana A to Naeem, Syed, 1121 Cobblestone Dr., $260,000.
Tripp, Raymond L Jr & Nancy K to Good Guys Properties LLC, 2829 N St., $80,000.
Urbauer, Stephen C & Hollie J to Strilkivsky, James, 1230 Carlos Dr., $190,000.
Van Dervoort, Kerstin W to Carder, Robert C & Vicki J, 3454 Cape Charles Rd. W, $300,000.
Velder, Tucker to Fullerton, Justin & Fritz, Georgia, 1011 S 35th St., $160,000.
Verduzco, Mario Antonio & Cathy Lynn to Rueb, Mark & Kathy, 3900 Pablo Ln, $255,000.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Graziano, Steven & Barthuli, Ardis, 2611 Sievers Ct (Roca), $486,190.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Carr, Craig H & Carisa L, 9611 Brienna Dr., $500,000.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Obrist, Thomas & Patricia, 8820 Ranch Gate Rd., $663,900.
Volland, Jennifer to Karmazin, Steven T, 4829 NW Pemberly Ln, $270,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Allgood, Andrew & Ava, 5019 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Almafrachi, Muqdad Talib Najm & Abed, Alham Y, 5001 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.
Wasser Investments LLC D/B/A Wasser Builders LLC to Metzger, Nicholas & Samantha, 8921 Trader Ct, $373,680.
Waterford Estates LLC to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 463 Deep Water Dr., $78,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Great Plains Custom Homes LLC, 473 Deep Water Dr., $80,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Red Rowan Properties LLC, 419 Deep Water Dr., $88,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 427 Deep Water Dr., $88,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Red Rowan Properties LLC, 443 Deep Water Dr., $88,000.
Webb, Phyllis E & Barclay, Sandra E to Knight Rebels LLC, 301 D St., $81,000.
Webster, Dennis F & Anita L to Marshall-french, Sharon Rae, 621 S 84th St., $256,500.
Wenzl, Patricia R Estate to Itm LLC, 6646 Peggy Cir, $160,500.
West, Anthony & Miranda to Al Fahad, Mahmood Majeed & Al Dagher, Alaa, 7431 Greenwood St., $252,000.
West, Matthew M & Stacie L to White, Anne & Mccoy, Anthony, 1807 NW Faesy Pl, $290,000.
Wilkerson, Edwards Estate to Knight Rebels LLC, 1920 S 11th St., $50,100.
Winders, Robert L to Gutknecht, Rhonda & Cordell, 5235 Stockwell St., $135,000.
Wmb Investments LLC to Reifler, Jerome D, 2440 Holdrege St., $140,000.
Woita Homes Inc to Element Homes LLC, 9010 Rock River Rd., $81,000.