Real estate records, 1/15

Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to 748 LLC, 4129 N St., $127,000.
Smith, Stephen C & Nichole L to Nguyen, Anh Nhat & Tran, Ngoc Hoang Yen, 5001 Fawn Ct, $247,000.
Soulliere, Susan K to Lugn, Troy Anders & Kinser, Courtney Nicole, 504 W Harvest Dr., $305,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Amack, William & Angela, 421 S 88th St., $71,400.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Wasser Investments LLC, 948 W Panorama Rd., $159,800.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Wasser Investments LLC, 942 W Panorama Rd., $159,800.
St. James United Methodist Church to Lincoln Baptist Church, 2400 S 11th St., $530,000.
People are also reading…
Stacey, Michael Louis & Michele R to Cf2pl3 LLC, 2512 Marilynn Ave, $202,000.
Stallings, Robert G & Mary Ann to Windhorst, Dustin & Carrie, 11800 Deerfield Trl, $350,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Forsyth, John Phillip & Julie Renee, 1730 W Beartooth Dr., $529,900.
Stickler Enterprise LLC to Sherman, Michael & Rachelle, 4914 NW Fairway Dr., $230,000.
Stiles, William K & Adell L to Cruey, Hayden & Madalynn, 5236 Melrose Ave, $268,000.
Strait, Ryan W & Gina to Laurent, Michael & Jordann, 50 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $350,000.
Swisher, Steve M & Gayla J to Fisser, Jennifer & Steve, 6215 Randolph St., $210,000.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Ajmg Investments LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #350), $362,050.
Ten40 O Lincoln LLC to Rddm Properties LLC, 1040 O St. (Unit #320), $432,000.
Thomas, Carl A to Romero, Moises Lara & Mantilla, Sara Nieves, 1851 SW 27th St., $321,000.
Todd C Martens LLC to The Solidago Conservancy, 7616 W Old Cheney Rd. (Denton), $255,100.
Trimble, Andie & Friesen, Kylee to McEvoy, Thomas M & Dezirae D, 5700 S 96th St., $380,000.
Trout, Neil R Trust Of 2013 to Morales, Miguel A, 1145 Humphrey Ave, $360,000.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Hergott, Landon & Brianna, 1439 W Beartooth Dr., $472,416.
Tyson, Barbara C to White, Austin & Ashley, 938 S 8th St., $163,500.
Velander, Paul to Abuzaho, Milad Ibrahim & Azizi, Fatima, 4141 Duxhall Dr., $273,000.
Verhein, Jennifer A to Jobeun, Kaylee M & Bretz, Shelbi D, 3525 Van Dorn St., $185,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7035 Blanchard Blvd, $125,000.
Voss, Roger C Living Trust to Folmer, Jacob S & Alexus V, 5100 S Windlesham Ct, $248,500.
Walbrecht, David P & Patricia to Parent, Robert & Kerl, Faith, 2600 S 16th St., $225,000.
Waller, William D Estate to Wheeler, Jacob, 7011 S Wedgewood Dr., $217,000.
Walter, Katherine L & Rinne, Timothy R to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 645 N 26th St., $30,000.
Ward, Bud to Eagan, Manuel M, 4830 Glade St., $216,000.
Wasko, Brett & Crystal to Poppe, Sheila R, 4724 S 43rd St., $293,000.
Werger, Allison & Jacob to Pfre Projects LLC, 11401 S 98th St., $670,000.
Wieck Family Trust to Collins, Juanita, 5131 Deerwood Cir, $269,900.
Wilnes, Marjorie M to Craft, Donald R & Cynthia A, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #6, $330,000.
Winch, Jeffrey E to Foreman, Nicholas & Stephanie, address unspecified, $50,000.
Wold, Brian P & Bridget L to Rhbrrei LLC, 6340 Francis St., $133,000.
Wood, Matthew D & Melissa M to Kocks, Robert A & Candace B, 2800 S 53rd St., $251,500.
Wragge, Phyllis D Trust Agreement to Ybarra, Anthony D/B/A Anthony A Ybarra LLC, 1617 Granada Ln, $105,000.
Zetterman, John V & Cynthia to Hoebelheinrich, Cassie J & Matthew J, 7925 S 33rd St., $419,000.
1991 Properties LLC to Nowak, Jason & Bonnie, 4320 X St., $260,000.
278 N 44th St. LLC to Levander, Brian D Trust Agreement, address unspecified, $860,000.
Acorn Properties LLC to Mcnea, Brett & Danielle, 2536 B St., $232,000.
Alarab, Atef to Diocesan Housing Ministries Inc, 2540 S St., $250,000.
Alfrey, Dennis D Estate to Ckr Properties LLC, 1730 Prospect St., $65,000.
Amano, Ikuho to Hay, Thaddaeus & Abby, 2640 S 11th St., $305,000.
American Intenational Relocation Solutions LLC to Wirth, Steven & Ludwig, Elizabeth, 7630 Cross Creek Cir, $574,950.
Baf Investments LLC to Bella Holdings LLC, 930 C St., $500,000.
Barnell Investments LLC to Grimps Enterprises LLC, 461 N 66th St. (Unit #5a), $500,000.
Barnhill Inc to Santiago, Nancy De, 6213 Havelock Ave, $280,000.
Beauvais, Lyle Estate to Schmidt, John F & Adrienne E, 1045 N 9th St., $180,000.
Boernke, William Edward to Barnard, Tamyra, 1004 Galloway Cir, $275,000.
Booth, Kristi L to Kadavy, Cynthia L Revocable Trust, 5406 Danbury Rd., $188,865.
Branched Oak Investors LLC to Debrie, Dyke & Ashley, 12180 W Agnew Rd. (Valparaiso), $247,500.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Lopez, Eva & Garcia, Rogeliio, 8803 Calamus River Rd., $690,590.
Buhr Construction Inc to Roth, Jered & Dinorath, 1800 NW 52 St., $304,000.
C & L Property LLC LLC to Le, Vivan & Dreher, Nathaniel, 310 S 25th St., $119,000.
Cappos, Scott & Jennifer to Schroeder, Brandy J, 2347 S 40th St., $199,000.
Carper, David L & Marcia S to Owens, Matthew W & Lisa E, 2536 Telluride Cir, $235,000.
Carr, Ryan to Wilkinson, Branden, 4025 L St., $209,000.
Catlett, Thomas C & Linda D to Alpha Homes LLC, 7821 E Avon Ln, $180,000.
Cheney, Curtis K to Svoboda, Jan R & Dallas D, address unspecified, $133,999.
Compton, Charles & Wendy to Venter, Dean, 9013 Tumbleweed Dr., $260,000.
Daubert, Alex to Jerkovic, Bernard & Lori Pflanz, 3101 Browning St., $300,000.
David A D Homes Inc to Gaddis, Quintin Jr & Datwana L, 1110 S 89th St., $590,623.
David, David, John LLC to 51st St. Properties LLC, 9132 Lucena Dr., $280,000.
David, David, John LLC to 51st St. Properties LLC, 9140 Lucena Dr., $280,000.
David, David, John LLC to 51st St. Properties LLC, 9200 Lucena Dr., $280,000.
David, David, John LLC to 51st St. Properties LLC, 9208 Lucena Dr., $280,000.
Determan, James P & Marjorie A to Rojas, Clemencia M & Mckendry, John Gavan, 4500 Birch Creek Dr., $457,000.
Detmer, Sharon A to Olson, Eyde, 2334 Atwood Cir, $248,500.
Diesel Properties LLC to Mettenbrink, William L, 914 Garfield St., $134,900.
Dixon, James S to Davis, Jeffery A, 1930 SW 26th St., $245,900.
Dlf Holdings LLC to Nguyen, My Hanh Thi, 6152 Oakley St., $228,000.
Element Homes LLC to O'hara, Patrick & Amber, 2206 S 90th Bay, $99,000.
Elkins, Austin A & Sheets, Marissa T to Beeman, Kirk & Rachelle, 1845 SW 36th St., $290,000.
Emerald Care Co to 51st St. Properties LLC, 1740 Superior St., $700,000.
Engelbart, Roger & Lynn to Spangler, Matthew & Devori, 11255 W Fletcher Ave (Malcolm), $780,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Huynh, Phuong & Pham, Marvin, 911 W Desert Vista Dr., $399,280.
Essman, Donna M to Zink-Wythers, Jeanie & Wythers, David, 7431 Red Oak Rd., $325,000.
Fischbein, Steven A & Klipper-Fischbein, Robin to Moldawsky-Severoni Family Trust, 7300 Birch Creek Cir, $640,000.
Flodman, Steven J to Vbc Investments LLC, 1635 E St., $1,195,000.
Flodman, Steven J to Vbc Investments LLC, 1017 S 17th St., $1,195,000.
Flury, Meredith & Nickolas to Bergman, Brady R, 5240 S 52nd St., $265,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Braden, Leroy & Morgan & Baum, Denice M & Charles L, 14533 S 46th St., $750,000.
Gmc Investments LLC to Nevarez-Alarcon, Yamilet Naomi & Vicente, Franklin R, 525 W Joel St., $222,000.
Great Plains Custom Homes LLC to Carson, Gerald G & Bonnie J, 10260 Starlight Bay, $1,774,407.