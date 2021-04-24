Primary Color: Tortoiseshell Weight: 5lbs Age: 0yrs 9mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
NU's young backup QBs need time to develop. So, some advice in that regard courtesy of the great John Wooden: Be quick, but don't hurry.
Dalton Kellogg allegedly gave away thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and cigarettes at the Super Saver where he worked.
Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground.
According to court records, the woman told hospital staff she was going out for a bit and would be back. More than 24 hours later with the baby ready to be discharged, she still hadn't returned, so they called the police.
“I think a lot of people were skeptical ... as to how we were going to show out without Lauren, and I think that everyone stepped up."
It's hard telling what Nebraska's roster will look like next season after this oddest of volleyball seasons, which ended for the Huskers in the Elite Eight.
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix.
Officer Melissa Ripley is the second woman in four months to file a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the Lincoln Police Department.
"He's a problem (for the defense), I'll tell you that," Husker assistant Travis Fisher says of 6-2, 225-pound walk-on Jaquez Yant. Intrigued yet?
