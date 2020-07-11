Analyst: 20,000 bank branches — or more — could close after COVID-19

As to its 29 branches, Bryn Mawr says many will be “limited-service drive-up locations,” with others remodeled as “client centers where we will physically meet with clients via appointment only,” instead of the old walk-in-anytime service model.

The company last month cut more than 20 jobs as part of the new alignment.

Perito sees Bryn Mawr Trust as a model: “Now would seem to be the time to make these changes.” He expects other banks to make similar announcements as they report grim first-half 2020 profits later in July.

But not everyone is rushing to unbranch.

“We are not closing branches as a result of the pandemic,” affirmed Frank Quaratiello, spokesman for Citizens Bank, one of the largest lenders in Philadelphia, New England and parts of the Midwest.

A successor to the former Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, or PSFS, Citizens still has branches in dozens of neighborhood and suburban main street districts and had moved a few from aging buildings to newer, smaller locations in recent years instead of shutting them.