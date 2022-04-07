Amy Schumer reveals the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting joke she wasn’t ‘allowed’ to tell at the Oscars

Amy Schumer may have been “triggered and traumatized” by watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the host had been prepared to joke about Alec Baldwin fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on a movie set.

During a stand-up gig over the weekend, Schumer, doing her first set since co-hosting the awards show last weekend, ran through some of the jokes she says her lawyers scrubbed from her script, including barbs about James Franco and Joe Rogan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she told the crowd at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and (slap) someone.”

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, the cinematographer on his Western “Rust,” when he fired a live shot from a prop gun on set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son.

Schumer said last week that she was “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed” after the viral slap, which came at the end of the three-hour gig for her and her Oscars co-hosts, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“So much pain in (Will Smith),” the 40-year-old “Life and Beth” star wrote on Instagram. “Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah.”

She also called the moment a “f—ing bummer” during her Vegas set.

“I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” she said, referring to the 2001 biopic in which Smith played boxer Muhammed Ali.

“All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting.”

