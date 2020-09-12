Amtrak asks for $4.9 billion to stay afloat

Flynn said the company “heard loud and clear” that taking the match away hurt those managers and that its restoration was done in part to retain employees.

“I think it’s not going to be looked on well,” said Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., chairman of the subcommittee.

Timing

He expressed frustration that Amtrak didn’t submit its supplemental spending request until 10 days after the House passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus spending bill in May. And it submitted its $4.9 billion request, he said, just one month before the current fiscal year expires.

Lipinski also questioned the passenger railroad’s decision to temporarily reduce service on most long distance routes from daily to three times a week. He argued such cuts were “misguided” and would weaken the rail service.

“Too often it feels like Amtrak is happy to take money from Congress and then ignore Congress’ directives,” he said.

Jim Mathews, president and chief executive of the Rail Passengers Association, also questioned the wisdom of reducing the long-distance routes, arguing that dropping daily service in 30 states would create “staggering economic damage in America’s heartland but produce only miniscule savings” to Amtrak.