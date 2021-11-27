Amish ironworks promotes a plain bullet barrier as a hedge against civil disorder

Much of his business, which has about a dozen employees, has been installing wrought-iron balconies, fences, gates, and decorative flourishes for big homes from the Main Line to the Jersey Shore. But in recent years, his business has veered into security.

Glick says he was preparing to launch Bullistic Barriers wall installations and a fast-to-assemble sister system called RaDeBuRe — short for rapid-deployment, bullet-resistant riot fence — even before the pandemic.

"I was hearing, 'I want a privacy fence, make it beautiful' so it complements institutional architecture and reassures without sticking out as a crude reminder of the sudden dangers that can threaten modern life."

But the broad range of protests in recent years and the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year gave the business an impetus he has exploited in marketing materials.

We're in "a new era of civic unrest," according to the Compass video. RaDeBuRe helps "protect against riots and mobs in this dangerous new era of civic unrest."

The security fencing's capabilities