Americans won't pay 2020 income tax on up to $10,200 of unemployment funds

Other adjustments allowed for all taxpayers include student loan interest (up to $2,500).

Tax professionals will have to determine if savings are greater filing separate or joint tax returns for married folks, "which until now has been beneficial in most cases," Zalles said.

Stimulus payments

Now comes the third round of stimulus/economic impact payments.

Didn't get the first and second payments? You can claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. But you must file a 2020 tax return even if you don't normally file.

Visit the IRS website to claim your 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. For the latest updates, check IRS.gov/coronavirus.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the third round of payments total $1,400 per adult, and $1,400 per dependent, which includes children over 17, and even dependent older parents. Individuals who earn $75,000 or less are slated to receive $1,400, and couples making $150,000 or less will be paid $2,800.

To check if your money's coming, visit the IRS "Get My Payment" link: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Payments are to be mailed out or deposited starting this week, and that money is not taxable.

"I have no idea if these are initially only to taxpayers who had entered their bank account information on their 2019 tax returns, or if they will be direct depositing to bank accounts for Social Security recipients," Zalles said. "Also, people who filed their 2020 tax returns already should not expect that the IRS will update their records for bank information on those 2020 tax returns."

