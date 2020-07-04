Americans face 25% jump in power bills, adding to summer of woe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the U.S. faces a blisteringly hot summer, millions of people already reeling from the coronavirus’s economic fallout are about to face sharp increases in electric bills that may drive some to the brink of financial ruin.

With soaring temperatures expected in July and August, people stuck at home because they’re unemployed or working remotely will depend on air conditioners more than ever. That’s going to drive up power bills by as much as 25% in parts of the U.S. at a time when they were already a significant hardship for about 50 million people, according to analyst estimates and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Those increases, which will amount to as much as $50 more per month, may be manageable for most middle- and upper-income families. But they’ll be a heavy burden for those near the poverty line who spend a disproportionate amount of their income on utility bills. In many cases, they’ll be families whose lives have already been upended by the pandemic.

“There will be people faced with figuring out whether to pay their bill or put food on the table,” said Sindy Benavides, chief executive officer of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Washington-based civil rights group. “It’s a storm waiting to happen.”