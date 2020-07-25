American cities see economic and job hit in grim mayors’ report

As a result, buyers in the $3.9 trillion municipal-bond market, which has rallied sharply from March, are favoring issuers more likely to prove resilient in the pandemic, said Parker Colvin, a managing director and underwriter at Raymond James Financial Inc., who said “demand is strongest for AA and AAA” general-obligation debt and essential service revenue bonds.

AAA bonds have gained 4.38% year to date while Baa securities are basically flat at 0.03%, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.

“Contrasting essential entities with those not considered so, municipals may soon experience ‘a tale of two markets’ moving forward,” wrote Matthew Gastall and Daryl Helsing, investment strategists at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in a note Wednesday.

Some cities, for instance, will be more hard hit than others because of factors such as reliance on sales taxes or economically sensitive industries and lack of reserves coming into the pandemic. According to the mayors’ report, the average unemployment rate this year will be above 10% in 161 metros, 42% of all. It will be above 8% in 75% of metros and above 6% for most areas.

Even if infections taper, metro job levels by the first quarter next year will remain 5.2% below that of the year earlier, about the same as was seen in the Great Recession, the report said. Chicago, Detroit and New York are among cities whose employment will remain more than 10% below the figure before the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0