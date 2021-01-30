American Airlines posts record $8.9 billion annual loss as it looks to 2021 for ‘year of recovery’

American’s $8.9 billion loss in 2020 makes even previous disasters and recessions look small. The company lost $6.5 billion over three years between 2001 and 2003, a period that combined the struggle of the 2001 terrorist attacks with financial problems at the company. American lost $9.7 billion during a six year period between 2008 and 2013, which culminated in bankruptcy and a merger with US Airways.

But after bankruptcy and the merger, American rode a wave of six straight profitable years that resulted in $17.7 billion in earnings.

CEO Doug Parker famously proclaimed in 2017 that the company would never lose money again and his prediction remained true even if American struggled to land planes on time and was near the bottom of the rankings in areas such as mishandled bags and customer complaints.

But even record-high profits couldn’t prepare American Airlines for 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept through the country and the world swiftly in March and stifled an air travel recovery for the rest of the year.