American Airlines drops furlough notices as new $1.9T aid bill gives carriers six more months to navigate pandemic

Dallas-based Southwest said in early January that it would not furlough any employees or cut pay in 2021.

This round of government aid for airlines came with much less consternation than the bill passed in December as a new Congress with Democrat majorities in each chamber and control of the White House were able to push through the massive spending and stimulus package, even though it had to give up key provisions such as a $15 an hour minimum wage.

For airlines, that prevented some of the pain of furloughs and wrangling from three months ago.

The December stimulus bill came nearly three months after airlines began laying off employees on Oct. 1. Those employees were recalled and received paychecks just before Christmas, including 17,500 at American Airlines. However, many of them still have not started working yet as airlines struggle to bring back thousands of workers with air travel demand still depressed.

The December stimulus package gave airlines four months of support and airlines issued fresh furlough notices in early February, targeting April 1 for nearly 30,000 workers. This new package gives six months of support as airlines are hoping travel demand will accelerate as vaccine distribution grows.

“For flight attendants and other aviation workers this bill passage means continuing the historic workers-first Payroll Support Program that we achieved in the CARES Act a year ago,” said a statement from Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, the country’s largest flight attendants union which includes some workers at American Airlines subsidiaries. “Aviation workers will receive a paycheck and healthcare through September, and stay current on our certifications so we’re in place to meet demand as vaccinations are readily available and travel returns to the skies.”

