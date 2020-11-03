American Airlines cuts 100,000 flights in December schedule 'to match low demand'

While American's biggest hubs at DFW International and Charlotte were cut less, the carrier eliminated nearly all of its flights at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York, along with steep cuts at hubs at Chicago O'Hare, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

American reduced its flight schedule by 86% at both JFK and LaGuardia Airports in New York City. American will now operate about 15 flights a day at JFK for the month of December and about 22 a day from LaGuardia.

The cuts in New York aren't surprising considering that the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have one of the country's most aggressive set of travel restrictions, requiring people from most of the country to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Total travel at JFK Airport was down 88% year over year in August. JFK is a major international travel launching point that has been hammered by a myriad of global travel restrictions.

The city of Chicago recently tightened its travel restrictions, too, to set limits on travelers from 31 states and Washington, D.C.

However, American is leaving in a few more flights in the second half of December as it does expect slightly stronger travel demand around the Christmas holiday.