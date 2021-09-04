American Airlines adds $150,000 in bonuses to attract regional pilots

American Airlines is facing stiff competition from pilots across the industry as carriers try to prepare for the rebound in flying after the COVID-19 crisis.

Airlines and pilot unions have long known that there is going to be a massive demand for aviators in the coming years. Some 353 American Airlines pilots are set to retire this year due to hitting the federal retirement age of 65, according to data from the Allied Pilots Association. But retirements will escalate to 908 pilots in 2025.

But the need for new pilots has grown during the COVID-19 crisis because about 1,000 American Airlines pilots took early buyouts as the company pushed to reduce payrolls.

The need for employees has grown beyond just pilots and beyond American Airlines. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines told employees this week that it was upping plans for hiring across the company and hopes to add as many as 5,000 workers.

Regional airlines such as Envoy, Piedmont and PSA are the best source of new pilot recruits for large airlines such as American. Mainline pilots are paid more than their regional counterparts, and pilots often get the option for longer routes and international destinations.