American Air cancels 1% of July flights as surge stretches staff

American Airlines Group Inc. has dropped about 1% of its scheduled daily flights in July after a faster-than-expected surge in summer travel has led to crew shortages.

The airline will cancel 950 flights during the first 13 days of July after it scrapped more than 400 flights over the weekend and into Monday. American cited poor weather conditions at its Miami and Chicago hubs, which exacerbated a shortfall in pilots. In some cases, delays caused by storms exhausted its group of reserve pilots.

The sudden jump in demand fueled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year. Pilots who took leave and those who were switched to new types of planes have had to be retrained as flight demand has recovered to near-2019 levels.

The squeeze seems to be affecting American the most as of Monday. It accounted for 125 of the 142 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S., according to tracking website FlightAware.