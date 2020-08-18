American Air adds hundreds of cargo-only flights in September to make up for lost revenue during pandemic

Cargo traffic only goes so far to help American recover from dismal traffic numbers. That’s because airlines are actually losing cargo revenue. Despite hundreds of cargo-only flights between April and June, American’s cargo revenue dropped by 41% in the second quarter.

That’s because those normal passenger flights are often loading up with cargo, such as U.S. mail and other shipments.

It’s not a problem specific to American.

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics said international air cargo shipments were down 5% in June compared to the year before. The drop was the biggest in flights between the U.S. and Europe. Most travel between the U.S. and Europe has been shut down by a combination of government restrictions and a lack of demand from consumers.

American is only running about half the flights it did a year ago as passengers are still skeptical about flying, major tourist attractions remain closed and companies are reluctant to send employees on business trips.

American’s passenger revenue was down 89.9% in the second quarter. Numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show that passenger counts through airport checkpoints are down 66% from a year ago.