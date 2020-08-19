Amazon postal deal that Trump despises is actually profitable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Donald Trump has frequently assailed the pricing agreement between Amazon.com Inc. and the U.S. Postal Service. Yet the deal has repeatedly been described as a money-maker for the beleaguered agency.

Trump — who faces accusations from Democrats that funding cuts and operational changes at the post office are meant to stop mailed votes for Democratic challenger Joe Biden from being counted — claimed in an interview with Fox News on Monday that Amazon is “maybe the biggest problem with the post office” because of the losses that the service takes on package deliveries.

USPS has been losing billions of dollars a year for more than a decade as people use email and other online services to correspond, in addition to its onerous pension obligations. But its commercial package delivery service, which includes agreements with companies such as Amazon, FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc., is lucrative, the post office and lawmakers have said.

Terms of the Postal Service’s delivery deal with Amazon are confidential, however USPS has repeatedly said it doesn’t lose money on the agreement. In addition, the post office must cover its costs in its commercial package delivery business under the law. Amazon regularly uses the postal service to complete what’s called the “last mile” of delivery.