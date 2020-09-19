Amazon plans to put 1,000 warehouses in neighborhoods

“Regulation is definitely flat-footed right now,” says Nico Larco, an architecture professor at the University of Oregon, who studies urban land use. “The warehouse doesn’t want to be tucked away in an industrial district any more. It wants to be right next to you. But when these things come to our neighborhoods, they’re unsightly.”

NIMBY wars haven’t slowed down Amazon so far. The company is opening three facilities in Kearny, New Jersey, this year, among more than a dozen slated for the Garden State. The small township near Newark airport offers proximity to shoppers in the New York suburbs and is less than 10 miles from Manhattan’s lower east side, making it a prime location. Mayor Alberto Santos has noticed a “weird gentrification process for warehousing” since Amazon came to town, with rents skyrocketing.

“They don’t stop at one,” Santos says of Amazon. “They keep picking up sites, which drives up prices for everyone else. Kearny is one of those locations that had large warehouse and small warehouse users. This could crowd out that small user that has to find an alternative further away.”