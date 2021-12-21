Amazon plans major expansion in Austin, to hire 2,000 workers

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning a major expansion in Austin.

Amazon says it will create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in Austin over the next few years.

The new roles will support teams in operations technology, retail, business and web services. Positions will include senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers and financial analysts.

To accommodate the growth, Amazon has leased 330,000 square feet of space at a new building being developed by Cousins Properties at the Domain in North Austin. The new office space is planned to open in early 2024.

Amazon currently has more than 3,000 tech and corporate employees at its Austin Tech Hub in three locations at the Domain.

"Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer," said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon's Austin Tech Hub. "With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we're looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents."