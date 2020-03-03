Amazon is speeding up deliveries in four cities as competition heats up with Walmart

Amazon has been opening smaller warehouses around Dallas, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Orlando to make its same-day deliveries faster.

The largest online retailer said Tuesday that it has updated its delivery program with guaranteed arrival times throughout the day for up to 3 million items, such as diapers, dog food and phone chargers, that are marked “Today by.”

Orders placed by 8 a.m. are delivered by 1 p.m. Orders placed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. arrive by 6 p.m. and so on. While this service is free for Prime members, all customers can use it with a fee.

The same-day upgrade covers a much bigger selection than Amazon’s Prime Now 1- and 2-hour service, which has tens of thousands of products, including fresh groceries and more limited best sellers in other categories such as electronics, home, kitchen and toys.

Amazon, which changed the e-commerce delivery proposition when it launched Prime in 2005, has been tweaking shipping for years and has forced retailers to spend billions to set up competing services.

