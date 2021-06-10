Amazon advertising rates soar in pandemic-fueled surge

“Prices will continue to rise over time,” said Juozas Kaziukenas, founder and chief executive officer of Marketplace Pulse. “Smaller brands trying to enter the market, it will be increasingly expensive to do it when they are up against established brands who are willing to pay to protect market share.”

The competition also is greater from deep-pocketed aggregators who are buying up popular Amazon brands in hopes of becoming consumer brand conglomerates in the digital frontier. Companies such as Thrasio, Perch and Branded have announced debt and investor funding exceeding $2 billion to buy and expand Amazon brands, with advertising a key tool for growth.Even at higher rates, Amazon advertising is a good buy compared with other forms of digital marketing like Facebook’s Instagram and Google because shoppers on the e-commerce site are ready to buy, said Ryan Gnesin, CEO of Elevate Brands, an Amazon aggregator that owns 20 brands and is in the process of buying five more.

“By far, we’ve found that Amazon is the most effective and profitable way to drive traffic to our products,” he said. The higher rates have made his company a bit more finicky about which companies it is willing to buy depending on their reliance on advertising for sales, he said.