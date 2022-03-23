Amanda Bush: Filament Essential Services’ Swashbuckling Benefits Administrator

Not anyone can navigate the maze of rules and requirements that come with benefits administration. Further, the notion that the job merely requires a knack for scrutinizing paperwork is as incomplete as the benefits renewal forms you rushed through to beat the submission deadline. But that’s why Filament Essential Services relies on Amanda Bush’s indispensable skills. She’s mastered the details, sure, but it’s her genuine concern for her coworkers that sets her apart.

“Being the Benefits Administrator, Amanda is privy to highly confidential information,” says C.J. Thoma, FES President & CEO. “Employees often confide in Amanda or seek her help with extremely difficult issues. Amanda demonstrates tremendous compassion and absolute privacy for these individuals. She has moved heaven and earth to help our employees.”

Bush, who came to the organization 22 years ago, knows a few things about the constellation of departments that comprise her Filament family. After starting in accounting, Bush hopped to payroll, then skipped to People Solutions before finally jumping headfirst into her current role in charge of People Solutions and Payroll.

“I’ve grown up professionally within Filament’s culture of service and integrity, with strong female role models leading the way,” Bush says.

Bush’s work with Filament and its people goes beyond her fierce dedication to taking care of their benefits; her efforts have spilled over into altruistic pursuits, as Filament also invests in its community. She has helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for the Center for People in Need, battled through 100+-degree heat to complete the Junior League of Lincoln’s Junior League Jog 5k, and is a part of Filament’s SOCIAL committee, which discovers and promotes service opportunities for Filament team members.

“Amanda started out as a part-time clerk,” Thoma says. “She was quiet, humble, thoughtful and hardworking. She was eager to learn and showed tremendous skills at a very young age. I’ve watched her grow into a strong and adaptable leader.”

Filament’s benefits superhero wears other capes when she’s out of the office. In addition to being an intrepid explorer who enthusiastically participates in the Great Park Pursuit with her family, Bush is an avid fencer who currently sits on the Lincoln Fencing Club’s board of directors. Since picking up the sport at age 13, Bush has been fencing on and off (though mostly on) ever since, once competing at the national level. She even met her husband, the current LFC sabre coach, through the group and has recently shepherded it through tremendous growth.

“We moved our club into Gateway Mall last year, and our classes are bursting at the seams,” Bush says. “It’s heartwarming to see the club grow, succeed, and provide great opportunities to local children and adults.”

Whether it’s Filament, the Lincoln Fencing Club or her own tribe, Amanda never stops advocating for her families, and she brings that dedication and leadership to her job every day.