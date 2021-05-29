ALYSSA JUDKINS

Super-State moments: “Her free kicks were dangerous from anyplace on the field. Alyssa helped open our season's scoring by assisting our first goal of the season from a huge free kick from our defensive end 80 yards from goal that one of our forwards got on the end of and put in from 35 yards out. That moment replayed three more times with the same forward, and two of them in huge games.” — Omaha Burke coach Brian Anderson