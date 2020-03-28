Allison Weidner

Humphrey St. Francis | 5-9 | Junior

College: Nebraska

Super season: Weidner committed to the Huskers in November and followed with her best season with the Flyers. She averaged 25.2 points per game, including a 39-point performance against Mullen in the Class D-2 state semifinals. But what makes Weidner stand out above the rest is her ability to take over a game outside of the scoring column. She averaged 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 7.3 steals per contest. Weidner is arguably the best passer in the state, and her court vision and court IQ are big reasons why Amy Williams wants the multi-sport star in Husker red.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Coach's take: "On paper (her scoring average increasing from 19 as a junior to 25 points per game) would jump out at you, but I would tell you that she's always had that ability and maybe was more of a — and still is to some extent — a pass-first and shoot-second type player. To me her biggest growth this year was her defense. It just went to a new level." — St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth.