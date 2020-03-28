Humphrey St. Francis | 5-9 | Junior
College: Nebraska
Super season: Weidner committed to the Huskers in November and followed with her best season with the Flyers. She averaged 25.2 points per game, including a 39-point performance against Mullen in the Class D-2 state semifinals. But what makes Weidner stand out above the rest is her ability to take over a game outside of the scoring column. She averaged 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 7.3 steals per contest. Weidner is arguably the best passer in the state, and her court vision and court IQ are big reasons why Amy Williams wants the multi-sport star in Husker red.
Coach's take: "On paper (her scoring average increasing from 19 as a junior to 25 points per game) would jump out at you, but I would tell you that she's always had that ability and maybe was more of a — and still is to some extent — a pass-first and shoot-second type player. To me her biggest growth this year was her defense. It just went to a new level." — St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth.
Shoot around: Weidner is never too far away from a court. Her family's farm has a big shed that houses a hoop, and the free-throw and three-point lines are marked. A ball rack is near by. With practice at St. Francis starting later in the evening, Weidner will go home and get some shots in, catch up on homework and then head back to school for practice.
|Player
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|Morgan Maly, Crete
|6-1
|Sr.
|20.4
|8.6
|Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
|6-3
|Jr.
|21.5
|12.1
|Taylor McCabe, Fremont
|5-9
|So.
|20.3
|5.2
|Jayme Horan, Millard South
|6-0
|Sr.
|15.0
|8.0
|Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF
|5-9
|Jr.
|25.2
|6.1
|Honorary captain: Morgan Maly.
|Player
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|Maddie Krull, Millard South
|5-10
|Sr.
|15.0
|4.0
|McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
|5-8
|Sr.
|21.9
|6.7
|Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
|5-8
|Sr.
|19.3
|5.5
|Whitney Brown, Northwest
|5-7
|Sr.
|18.0
|4.0
|Kalynn Meyer, Superior
|6-3
|Sr.
|21.1
|15.6
|Player
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest
|5-5
|Sr.
|25.4
|4.1
|Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside
|5-9
|Sr.
|13.0
|3.1
|Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X
|5-7
|Jr.
|11.0
|3.7
|Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, O. Westside
|6-3
|Sr.
|15.1
|10.9
|Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East
|5-9
|Sr.
|12.5
|5.6
