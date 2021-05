The details: Β She scored 21 goals despite missing part of the season with a broken arm. She’ll play soccer in college at Nebraska.

Super-State moments:Β β€œAllie came back for the state tournament and scored three goals in her first contest. She knows how to put a team on her back and constantly beats defenders one-on-one to get her shot off. She is truly an outstanding player.” β€”Β Papillion-La Vista South coach Jacob Watson