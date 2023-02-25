Try this game on your next drive across Lincoln. What will you see first? A dirty car or a car wash ready to clean it?

A search for nearby car washes on any mobile navigation app leads to over 20 hits in a 10-mile radius from downtown Lincoln.

It’s reflective of an expanding industry that has its tire treads all over Lincoln. And according to professionals in the industry, the local car wash surge doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Just in the past few years, Lincoln-based JetSplash has opened new locations at 16th Street and Pine Lake Road and at 40th and South streets.

JetSplash now operates seven locations in Lincoln, but there's plenty of competition in the clean-car game.

National chain Tommy's Express entered the market in 2020 with a location near 70th and O streets.

Rocket Car Wash, a Nebraska-based company with eight locations in both Lincoln and Omaha, has added upgrades to a few of its locations in Lincoln. Most notably, they’ve added an exterior washing and express detailing station to its Williamsburg location near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, according to director of marketing Christiane Agee.

But why is there seemingly more of a focus on car owners and keeping their cars clean?

Matt Toombs, owner and founder of JetSplash, says the increase in the number of car washes is not just limited to Nebraska. Nationwide growth in the industry has been aided by an influx of outside funding, he said.

“Car washing has kind of been the hot industry for the last five years. A lot of that is due to a lot of private equity money coming into the space that wasn’t here before,” Toombs said.

Toombs compared the general pattern of car wash expansion from the perspective of outside investors to a hub-and-spoke model. He said there are proven efficiencies for a car wash business to expand its footprint by having a centralized city with multiple locations, then placing locations in nearby markets.

“For example, if we have 20 locations in Kansas City, it’d make sense for us to have a spoke in Lincoln or a spoke in Omaha,” Toombs said. “All of a sudden, companies can have some efficiencies from the surrounding region as opposed to having some washes in one concentrated spot.”

However, according to Toombs, a primary reason for the rise of car washes around Lincoln is due to a market inefficiency. Even with the new locations in Lincoln, there are only about 10 conveyorized car washes, where cars move through a tunnel on a conveyor belt.

“Based on the model we have now in the car wash industry, that’s no longer enough,” Toombs said.

The combination of an underserved market and high demand has made growth in Lincoln inevitable, Agee said.

She said more people are understanding the importance of maintaining a clean car exterior, particularly in a state with highly variable weather like Nebraska.

“Nebraska is a state with bad weather, road salt, things like that,” Agee said. “So I think more people are seeing that they need to take care of the exterior of their car, to protect their value.”

Both Rocket Car Wash and JetSplash are longtime players in the local car wash scene. JetSplash is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, while Rocket Car Wash locations have been in Lincoln since 2007.

The secret to that longevity boils down to one central theme: convenience. Things like vacuuming and detailing stations at each location, on-site service attendants and consumer-friendly membership packages have helped both businesses maintain a solid customer base.

The loyalty of Lincoln drivers and their receptiveness to quality service has been a key to JetSplash's success, according to Toombs.

"I’m pretty picky about how my car is cleaned, and they do a really good job,” said Greg Baker, a Lincoln native and JetSplash rewards member.

He said the main appeal of a car wash membership for him is how efficiently he can get his car cleaned, but there are other factors as well.

“The environment is very important to me,” Baker said. “I used to wash my car with a hose at home and it was such a waste of water. I understand why more and more people are using car washes; it’s just a lot faster.”

Both Agee and Toombs noted that customers are extremely loyal to their car wash of choice, and for good reason. Owning a vehicle is a significant investment, and they said customers are more likely to frequent one car wash over another based on quality and experience.

“People like the convenience, but they’re willing to drive a little bit more if the experience is better,” Agee said.

Rocket Car Wash has four new Nebraska locations planned, one of which is in Lincoln near 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway.

