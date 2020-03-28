ALEXIS MARKOWSKI

Lincoln Pius X | 6-3 | Junior

College: South Dakota State

Super season: Completely healthy and stronger, Markowski emerged as the most dominating player in Class A, averaging 21.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 63% from the field. She finished with 18 double-doubles, including games of 29-11, 32-16 and 19-14 at the state tournament in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a Class A state crown. Some of her best games came against the best teams (32 points vs. Lincoln East, 34 vs. Fremont and 32 vs. Millard South). Option A in Pius X's halfcourt offense, Markowski showed she can be just as effective when the Bolts sped up the tempo, too. Markowski also is a standout volleyball player.

Coach's take: "I think the biggest thing that sticks out to me is how she persevered through having bodies around her consistently during every game and not really letting that bother her or affect her play and not complaining about it, but just doing her job. Just the amount of people that she's got on her and she still was very, very successful." — Pius X coach Ryan Psota.

Basketball home: In just two seasons, Markowski has racked up 902 points, and a lot of those have come on the hardwood at Pius X High School. It remains a place for Markowski to go shoot hoops in the offseason, and sometimes it's a family outing with her young siblings. But the roots of her success started in the backyard where the family has a basket. For Markowski, it's all about reps. "In the lane, five shots from each spot, make 20 in the paint," she said. "I do the five spots for threes and when I feel like I've hit enough or feel comfortable, I'll move spots."

