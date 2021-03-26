ALEXIS MARKOWSKI (captain)

Lincoln Pius X | Sr. | 6-3 | 23.3 PPG | 13.0 RPG

She's got game: Markowski was again the most dominant player in the state. When she got the ball near the block, it was game over for foes. Her size, power and touch near the basket made it difficult to stop her, or even slow her down. Defensively, she had the paint closed off each night. Markowski opened her season with a 34-point, 21-rebound showing against Lincoln North Star, and closed it with three double-doubles at the state tournament, including 30 points and 27 boards against an Omaha Central team that matched her sizewise in the semifinals, and 27 points and 19 boards in the Thunderbolts' state championship victory against Fremont. In between was a school-record 43 points against Fremont in the HAC Tournament final. The future Husker had 16 double-doubles and shot 60% from the field. Her athleticism made it possible for Pius X to utilize her offensively no matter the pace of the game. A two-time first-team Super-Stater, Markowski set numerous school records, including career points (1,485) and career rebounds (866), and she accomplished those marks in only three seasons.