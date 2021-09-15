Airline passengers spent more on bags and other fees during COVID-ravaged 2020

“There was so much focus on airfares, that no one really did anything different with fees,” Sorensen said. “It might have been a missed opportunity for discounts.”

For the last 18 months, airlines have been dealing with a wonky world in which past passenger flying patterns provided little clarity on how upcoming months might play out. Travel numbers are still largely shaped by rapidly changing government restrictions in reaction to unpredictable surges in COVID-19 cases.

Only in recent weeks have airlines begun reducing fall schedules even after complaints of overcrowded airplanes and staff shortages in the summer.

Still, ancillary fees and credit cards were a bright spot for airlines in an otherwise dismal 2020 year, when the financial livelihood of the industry was threatened and U.S. airlines totaled more than $35 billion in losses. American Airlines turned to shipping cargo, furloughs and layoffs in order to cut costs. Even with looser spending by some passengers, American lost $8.9 billion even with nearly $6 billion in government grants to help cover employee payrolls.