Airline CEOs get Trump pep talk under shadow of virus crisis

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sought to reassure U.S. airline leaders on Wednesday as the industry confronts a potential collapse of travel demand because of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a meeting with chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and other airlines, Trump acknowledged the coronavirus and international travel restrictions erected to contain it have affected their sector. But it said it remains safe to fly to the destinations serviced by the carriers.

“As certain areas get to be more of a problem we may close them up as we have done with numerous areas. At this moment we think we have it very much in hand,” Trump said.

Neither investors nor the industry share Trump’s optimism. U.S. airline stocks are plunging this year, and global air traffic is on pace for the first annual in 11 years because of the coronavirus, according to the International Air Transport Association. Last month, the airline trade group predicted lost revenue of about $30 billion because of the outbreak — and since that forecast, the infection’s spread around the world has only worsened.