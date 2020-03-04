Airline CEOs get Trump pep talk under shadow of virus crisis

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sought to reassure U.S. airline leaders on Wednesday as the industry confronts a potential collapse of travel demand because of the coronavirus epidemic.
In a meeting with chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and other airlines, Trump acknowledged the coronavirus and international travel restrictions erected to contain it have affected their sector. But it said it remains safe to fly to the destinations serviced by the carriers.
“As certain areas get to be more of a problem we may close them up as we have done with numerous areas. At this moment we think we have it very much in hand,” Trump said.
Neither investors nor the industry share Trump’s optimism. U.S. airline stocks are plunging this year, and global air traffic is on pace for the first annual in 11 years because of the coronavirus, according to the International Air Transport Association. Last month, the airline trade group predicted lost revenue of about $30 billion because of the outbreak — and since that forecast, the infection’s spread around the world has only worsened.
Shares of United and American Airlines both fell 2.6% Wednesday, leading declines in the sector, even as U.S. stocks broadly rose. A Standard & Poor’s index of major U.S. airlines has tumbled 23% over the last week and a half as anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak has intensified. That was the biggest drop among industry groupings on the S&P 500 Index.
The virus has now claimed more than 3,000 victims and the number of cases globally has surpassed 93,000.
Several major companies have curtailed business travel as a precautionary move to protect employees against exposure to the virus. Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday announced it would pause non-essential business travel until March 27 for both international and domestic trips. Other multinationals including Toyota Motor Corp., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Nestle SA and L’Oreal SA have also made at least temporary plans to curtail business trips due to the virus.
During the meeting, Trump acknowledged that the U.S. travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus have affected airlines and that “a lot of people are staying in our country” and shopping and staying at U.S. hotels.
“From that standpoint I think probably there’s a positive impact but there’s also an impact on overseas travel which will be fairly substantial,” Trump said.
He later said, “large portions of the world are very safe to fly, so we don’t want to say anything other than that.”
Trump reiterated that the U.S. may impose additional entry restrictions on travelers from areas hard hit by the virus, without naming them.
At a press conference in Washington, leaders of several travel industry associations said they could see some cancellations in the coming months and other declines in the travel business, but didn’t anticipate broader long-term disruptions.
“It’s spring time, just ahead of the peak travel season for business and leisure, spring break, family vacations, conventions and trade shows,” Roger Dow, president of the U.S. Travel Association.
He said they are seeing scattered cancellations of meetings and other gatherings, but said the people were “not listening to what the facts are.”
In the U.S., United Airlines withdrew its 2020 profit forecast, citing the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China. United, the U.S. leader in flights across the Pacific, is also nixing fees for reservations made this month, in a sign that the company is looking to shore up bookings amid shaky demand.