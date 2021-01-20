Airfare hits record low due to weak travel demand

Average airfare hit a record low in the third quarter of last year with the pandemic-driven decline in travel.

The average U.S. domestic airfare was $245 in the July-to-September quarter of 2020, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That's the lowest average quarterly airfare on record, based on inflation-adjusted data going back to 1995, and marked a nearly 30% decline from $349 a year earlier. The third quarter average fare was also down from $262 in the second quarter of 2020, which was the previous low.

For domestic flights departing from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the average airfare in the third quarter of 2020 was $250.26, down from $362.13 a year earlier, according to the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The drop in airfare came as airlines struggled to attract passengers. The number of passengers was down about 68% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year ago. Data from Transportation Security Administration checkpoints show that passenger counts at airports are still down more than 60% on many days.