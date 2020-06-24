Air travel slowly moving forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southwest Airlines is testing whether a fare sale will persuade people to start traveling again. Southwest launched a three-day sale this week with some shorter round trips under $100 and longer routes for up to $238 in late summer and fall.

Air travel in the U.S. has been slowly picking up since mid-April. The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 500,000 people for five straight days — the first time that’s happened since mid-March — but on Monday, the number fell back to 471,421, down 81% from the comparable day last year.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added a new hurdle for domestic travel by ordering that people coming from states with high COVID-19 infection rates – including Texas, Florida and Arizona – must quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

