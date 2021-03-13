UNL class guides students through cattle marketing, wrapping up with annual bull sale

The next generation of beef producers is getting hands-on experience in cattle marketing and conducting a major bull sale.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, professor Matt Spangler teaches a cattle merchandising class each spring that culminates in a bull sale, which is set for April 10 this year. Throughout the semester, they work to collect data on the animals and prepare bulls at the university’s seedstock unit located at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead.

“Their ‘homework’ is to get them to think about marketing the right product to the right person,” said Spangler, who serves as extension beef genetics specialist.

He gives his students scenarios in which “customers” articulate their production environment, marketing plans and production goals. Students learn how to best match the bulls to those needs. For example, he might ask: if I’m a commercial cow-calf producer on the front range of Colorado, and I sell my calves at weaning and retain my own replacement heifers -- tell me what three bulls would fit me.

“That’s real world,” he said.