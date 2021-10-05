Reefer sadness: The promise of Nebraska hemp farming runs into harsh reality

Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said hemp might qualify for existing state economic development incentives available for many types of businesses, but said he’s unaware of any specific to the crop.

He said he has seen reports from states where hemp products have long been legally produced. Growers there are also sitting on product, he said.

"With a small market, it's easy to overproduce," Wellman said. "It's hard to get investments. Profitability will drive the decisions."

It’s too early to judge the potential for hemp-related products, said Mark Wilkins, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Industrial Agriculture Products Center. The novelty of legalization means there’s a lack of research.

“It's a chicken-and-egg problem” he said. “Nobody is going to build a processing plant until there are acres to harvest. Nobody is going to plant acres until there is a processing plant.”

And all of that is slowed because of the crop’s more illicit analog.