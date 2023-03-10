A $1 million gift from the estate of Ron and Carol Krutsinger will create an endowment and fund agriculture scholarships at two University of Nebraska campuses.

The gift, which will benefit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, was made after Carol Krutsinger sold the couple's 15,500-acre ranch in Dundy County following Ron's death in 2020, UNL said in a news release.

Carol said her husband loved working with cattle. She recalls how the couple had met at a party at his house, but he showed up late because he was feeding cattle.

“He was a worker and always up for a challenge,” she said in the news release. “I supported that because I knew he was happy. He told me once that he would never retire.”

Ron was born in Benkelman in 1939. A fifth-generation resident of southwest Nebraska, he graduated from high school there and worked on the family ranch.

The Dundy County ranch was started when Ron's father, known as "Bus," bought a quarter section in 1941 near Parks. The family raised wheat, corn, dairy cows and hogs. Over the next 30 years, the ranch grew to sprawl nine miles north to south.

Ron moved to Norfolk in 1966, working for an agriculture lender, and purchased Fore-Quarters Feedlot in 1975, operating it until 2005. He died in Norfolk in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Carol said the sudden loss of her husband led her to sell the ranch. Ron had attended Colorado State University for one year, and always wished he had gotten his degree, she said.

"I knew this is what I wanted to do for Ron," she said.

Of the $1 million, $700,000 will create an endowment for the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program in the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources at UNL.

Another $250,000 will provide scholarships for students in the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources, and $50,000 will be combined with other gifts to create a scholarship fund at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, according to the release.

Larry Gossen, dean of the ag college in Curtis, said the gift will directly affect students for years to come.

“Scholarships are critical for our students to be able to complete their education and prepare for the agricultural workforce,” Gossen said. “Without generous donors and sponsors like Carol Krutsinger, many of our students may not be able to attend college."

The Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program, which will now be renamed the Krutsinger Beef Industry Scholars program, started in 2006 at the university. It has provided students with tours of Nebraska cattle operations and connections with ranchers, cattle feeders and industry leaders.

“Since 2006, this program has leveraged our strengths in beef systems education to provide students with unique opportunities to apply knowledge gained to address current and emerging issues in the beef industry," said Thomas Burkey, interim head of the animal science department in the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources.

"This generous gift will help us to solidify our commitment to providing opportunities to develop the next generation of beef industry leaders.”

The gift supports the "Only in Nebraska" campaign introduced by the university last fall. The goal of the campaign is to raise $3 billion from 150,000 donors. UNL says more than half of those funds will be dedicated to students.

