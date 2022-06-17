Open Harvest receives $200K grant to go toward relocation

Open Harvest has bagged the $200,000 grant that the co-op grocer targeted in its plans to relocate to the Telegraph District.

The grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed by the Reinvestment Fund, a national organization that supports efforts to improve access to fresh, healthy food in communities, will help offset the estimated $4.2 million cost to relocate from 17th and South streets.

The grant was open to eligible fresh food retail projects and enterprises seeking financial assistance to overcome the higher costs and initial barriers of operating in underserved areas.

If Open Harvest is able to raise enough funds through its owners and the community, it would likely move to the new 10,000-square-foot space by late 2023 or early 2024.

The co-op's move from its longtime home on South Street is precipitated by the inability to extend the current lease, which expires in March 2024.

Other issues that play into the need to relocate include limited parking, limited unloading and floor space, and the inability to hold a liquor license due to its proximity to a residential neighborhood.

"What's significant is that we'd be able to offer about 40% more product by shifting from a larger back stock into a larger floor space for customers in this new location," said Jonathan Sanders, marketing coordinator for Open Harvest, which strives to improve access to healthy food in "low-income and low-access" areas.

According to Sanders, the new location's proximity to the Billy Wolff Trail and the Lewis Ball Field recycling site also make it a good fit.

The move will require $2 million in investment from the co-op's 2,300 owners.

Each has been asked to consider investing a minimum of $1,000.

The grocer also hopes to recruit more owner.

"Broadening who is an owner of the co-op is huge for us, and we want a diverse mix of people as owners because it strengthens us to have different voices in the direction of the company," said Sanders.

So far, they've received pledges and investments totaling more than $380,000, which is about 20% of their goal.

They'd like to reach their goal of $2 million by the end of the year in order to get started on site preparation.

Open Harvest will be holding a "Let's Talk Relocation" event on June 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Mill in the Telegraph District, where board members and staff will hold an informal discussion about the move.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.