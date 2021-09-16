Nebraska farms to participate in Dig Deeper Farm Tour

Dig Deeper Farm Tour

A map and list of each farm’s tour details, hours and locations is available on the Dig Deeper Farm Tour website, but here's a quick look at participating farms:

Bright Hope Family Farm, 28625 S. 96th St., Firth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hourly guided tours.

Common Good Farm, 17201 N.W. 40th St., Raymond, 9 a.m. to noon, general farm tour, 10:30 a.m.

Community Crops, 3000-4498 N. 112th St., Lincoln, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly guided tours.

Green School Farms, southwest corner of West Branched Oak Road and Northwest 40th Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hourly guided tours.

Lu's Flowers and Vegetables, 2256 Rosedale Road, Fremont, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact for tour.

Robinette Farms, 17705 S.W. 14th St, Martell, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly guided tours.

ShadowBrook Farm, 2201 W. Denton Road, Lincoln, noon to 4 p.m. Tour at 2:30 p.m.

West End Farm, 57975 721st Road, Plymouth, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., hourly guided tours.