Nebraska farmers expected to plant more soybeans, less corn this year

Creighton University Economist Ernie Goss said that even though both crops have seen strong price gains over the past year, soybeans have increased more, so "it is not surprising to see shifting from corn to soybeans," he said.

Brad Lubben, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln agricultural economist, said he was a bit surprised by the forecast, as were the grain markets, which caused a spike in futures prices for both corn and soybeans on Wednesday.

New crop futures contracts for corn and soybeans settled at $4.77 and $12.56 per bushel respectively, a price spread that favors soybeans, Lubben said.

"The ratio of the two is 2.6, which is high enough to tend to favor a shift toward soybeans, which is what the Nebraska data suggest has already happened, at least in intentions," he said.

Cory Walters, an associate professor of agricultural economics at UNL, said that after a couple of rough years, the decision for many farmers may simply come down to how much investment they have to make in each crop.

It costs more than $770 an acre to plant corn and slightly less than $600 an acre to plant soybeans, he said.

"It's just cheaper to plant soybeans," Walters said.