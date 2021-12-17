Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.

HOWELLS — Wednesday was going to be a memorable day for Kevin and Chris Brester, who live northeast of Howells.

The Bresters had just finished building a sheep barn Wednesday morning and were ready to have a warm place for the ewes as they start lambing.

Little did they know how memorable the day would be. In the afternoon, a suspected tornado destroyed the barn and other buildings and did considerable damage to the farm.

The Bresters’ daughter, Tonya Brester, said their effort to build the barn “was like throwing money to the wind.”

“It was very sad when I drove down the drive and the sheds were flattened, vehicles were smashed, windows broken out, sheep running all over, power lines down on the driveway, roofs off the hog barns, trailers blown and thrown 20 feet, gas barrels blown away,” she said. “It was just sickening.”

Tonya Brester, who operates a child care in Howells, said she and her family are thankful no human lives were lost. Still, their farm in southwest Cuming County will take time to rebuild.