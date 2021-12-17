Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.

HOWELLS — Wednesday was going to be a memorable day for Kevin and Chris Brester, who live northeast of Howells.
The Bresters had just finished building a sheep barn Wednesday morning and were ready to have a warm place for the ewes as they start lambing.
Little did they know how memorable the day would be. In the afternoon, a suspected tornado destroyed the barn and other buildings and did considerable damage to the farm.
The Bresters’ daughter, Tonya Brester, said their effort to build the barn “was like throwing money to the wind.”
“It was very sad when I drove down the drive and the sheds were flattened, vehicles were smashed, windows broken out, sheep running all over, power lines down on the driveway, roofs off the hog barns, trailers blown and thrown 20 feet, gas barrels blown away,” she said. “It was just sickening.”
Tonya Brester, who operates a child care in Howells, said she and her family are thankful no human lives were lost. Still, their farm in southwest Cuming County will take time to rebuild.
“The worst part is we are lambing and have no power, so we have to find someone who can take our sheep and lambs until we get a shed back up and the fence fixed,” Tonya said. “They are thinking it could be 10 days before they can get power to my mom’s and dad’s.”
As was the case from the South Dakota border to the Kansas border, many places in Cuming County had power knocked out Wednesday afternoon as storms raced through the area.
Mike Guenther, who lives 3 miles east of Beemer, had a tornado or high winds carry a hog barn off the foundation into his grove. Yet his house was untouched.
Mike and his wife, Mary Kate, and their five children were without power, but luckily, they were set up with a generator.
Ron Guenther, who lives on Nebraska 51, lost the end of a pivot irrigation system. Guenther said he feels fortunate, because many of his neighbors in northern Cuming County lost barns, machinery, vehicles, trees or large sections of their pivots.
“It’s not worth mentioning compared to others," he said.
One neighbor, for example, had a garage thrown on top of his car. There also were trees down that will take days to cut up.
Ron and his sons, Mike and Andy, milk cows. They have a generator for cases like this when they are without power because the cows have to be milked three times a day.
As a result, Ron said his son Andy and his wife, Cassie, and their seven children stayed with them Wednesday night because they had power.
Usually Ron and his wife, Doris, are empty nesters.
“Actually it was kind of fun,” he said. “We enjoyed it.”
With all the power poles snapped and lines down, they fear it could be a few days until power can be restored to everyone, Ron said Thursday morning.
“I know they (power company workers) will be going hard for the next few days.”