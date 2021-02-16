Nebraska bull sells for $900K, setting record for second-highest-selling Angus in history

Poss farms corn, soybeans, hay and alfalfa and ranches with his family, which includes his wife Kristi, sons Nolan and Nathan, and daughters Neleigh and Natalie.

A first-generation Angus breeder, Poss credits his family for their immense support. Each plays a major role in the operation.

“For some, it may seem like we had some good luck, but the fact is we work together for the same vision,” Poss said.

He credits Nolan for having a keen eye for cattle and a memory that is far better than the rest of them. He takes care of a lot of the paperwork, his dad said.

Nathan is their hands-on cowboy who can handle any kind of cattle husbandry. He’s been running the feed wagon since he was 10.

The girls are hardworking and dedicated to the operation, their dad said. They help with AIing, night checking and working the cattle.

“They are all excited about their own cattle and the progression they are making with them,” Poss said. “We work together, and we are blessed.”

A progressive Angus breeder is how Poss labels himself.