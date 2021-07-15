Nebraska ag land values rise 6% this year

Agricultural land values in Nebraska rose 6% this year, according to the final report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey.

The average value of ag land in the state is $2,895 per acre, but values vary greatly across the state, from $6,840 an acre in the eastern part of the state, an area that includes Lancaster County, to as little as $715 an acre in the Panhandle.

Rates of increase were highest in the north, northeast, central and southeast districts of the state, with average increases of 6% to 8% over the prior year. Western regions reported smaller increases, between 3% and 5%. Values for cropland, both irrigated and unirrigated, also increased more than those for haying and grazing land.

The report found that current crop prices, interest rates and purchases for farm expansion contributed to higher land values, as did non-farm investor land purchases and federal farm program payments, according to respondents.

