How a Midwestern farm family found the power of peas and changed American food

By the time the siblings were teenagers, the business — then called World Food Processing — had established strong ties with food processors in Japan, a country where soy-derived foods are devoured. The family opened a soybean cleaning-and-dehulling plant in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in 1999.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, they commercialized a blended hot dog — part tofu and part free-range pork — that was sold in grocery stores under the brand Bratos. "This was blended products way before Applegate started doing it," Atchison said.

If they weren't in the field, the siblings were with their dad at food shows or festivals, like RAGBRAI — the annual summertime bike ride across Iowa — handing out blended tofu dogs.

"Sometimes I block that part out [of memory]," Tyler Lorenzen said. "All of it felt crazy."

Their dad, always looking ahead, saw another future need: If they were going to ask farmers to avoid chemicals, they needed a solution for weeds and disease. So in 1999, he started a new breeding program for yellow peas.

The idea was that farmers could plant peas at different times of the year to act as a natural shield against weeds, Tyler Lorenzen said. "And maybe someday we can pay them for growing those peas," he added.