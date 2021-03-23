'He broke every record' – Meet Doc Ryan, the $525,000 bull from North Platte

They were happy to keep the herd intact.

“We could have dispersed this herd when we did not have anyone coming back from our family to take over. There would have been a really big payday,” Bill Rishel said. “But the value of this herd of cows behind all of this is very special and very unique.”

And from that long line of deliberate pairings, Doc Ryan appeared in January 2020.

“He broke every record here on the ranch,” said Trey Wasserburger, who bought the Rishel ranch with his wife, Dayna. “Of the tens of thousands of animals that have been on this ranch, he broke weaning weight (990 pounds, to a first-calf heifer) and yearling weight (1,560).”

The young bull stood out to Bill Rishel, who has been around young bulls since he and Barb bought their first animals in 1964. He marveled at the animal’s phenotype — its structural soundness, body length, volume and capacity.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever been associated with. He is a very, very elite individual.”

His name meant something, too. Trey Wasserburger had recently lost a friend, a cattleman named Ryan, though everyone called him Doc.