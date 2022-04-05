Flood gains Farm Bureau endorsement in House race

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk on Tuesday received the endorsement of the Nebraska Farm Bureau in his bid for the vacated 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and promised to be "a fighter and advocate" for Nebraskans who live in the congressional district.

"I have a record of being able to get things done," Flood said during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda called to announce the endorsement.

Flood said he would battle unnecessary regulations that burden agriculture and protect the crop insurance program.

In the wake of Jeff Fortenberry's resignation from the 1st District House seat following his conviction on charges that he had lied to federal law enforcement officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign, Flood will face three little-known contenders for the Republican nomination in the May 10 primary.

That could be followed by a Flood matchup with Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who has been chosen to be the Democratic nominee in a special election June 28 to fill the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term.

The winner of that special election in June would take a seat in the House and begin to build congressional seniority in advance of the Nov. 8 general election, which presumably may create a rematch to determine who represents the district in the two-year term that begins next January.

"I tell people I'm going to have an election every month," Flood said. "The great news for voters of the 1st District is that they're going to get to know their candidates very well."

Asked about his views on efforts to revive support for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline in the wake of a mounting and costly energy challenge, Flood said that "the Nebraskans I have talked to would rather purchase from friends and allies like Canada" than suppliers who may not be friends.

"The vast majority of Nebraskans support the Keystone pipeline," he said.

When he was in the Legislature for a previous two terms, Flood noted, "I worked to reroute that pipeline to protect the aquifer."

Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Flood is "a strong advocate of agriculture and very well-respected," citing the senator's advocacy for tax reform, rural broadband expansion and rural economic development.

"The national stage is going to welcome him," McHargue said.

The Farm Bureau counts 58,000 family members.

