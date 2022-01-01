Farm and Food: ‘You can only postpone reality for so long’

Worse, today’s collective inaction means most of the damaging change for years ahead is already baked in. Indeed, any chance to minimize climate change’s effects, noted delegates to the Glasgow climate summit last November, relies on keeping today’s rising temperatures at or below a 1.5 degrees Centigrade increase by 2030.

To do so, the Glasgow scientists stressed, will take a radical and massive international effort beginning now.

American agriculture needs a similar plan to meet the production challenges it will face in the long run and, more importantly, limit the rising production risks it faces now.

For example, you’re an ag lender and a farmer or rancher comes to you for a standard, 20-year mortgage on a $2 million land loan. Do you factor climate change into the loan repayment cost and schedule? If not, why not because it certainly will impact repayment.

Equally important, if you want to factor climate change into the repayment, how would you do it? How do you price the growing threat of extended droughts, historic floods, warmer winters, hotter summers and, well, who knows what else?

And, remember, your shareholders, as well as your clients, are very invested in your answer.