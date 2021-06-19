Farm and Food: Worker wages are not the cause of higher food prices

After my first year at the Big U, I returned to the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth for a summer of work. The first task, however, was to ask my father to double my hourly pay from 50 cents an hour, the amount I’d been paid through high school, to $1 per hour.

“Well,” Dad said calmly, “a dollar an hour is a man’s wage and I don’t see a man standing in front of me.” Discussion over.

Federal minimum wage that year was $2 an hour but no “hired man” -- or, evidently, “hired boy” -- ever received that wage from my father.

I didn’t make the same mistake the following summer. After a month home at, again, 50 cents an hour, I returned to the university to work at its dairy research farms for the fantastic wage of $2.10 an hour.

And my father? He encouraged it because hired men (and even hired sons) back then were both plentiful and cheap. He also had the law on his side; farmworkers were exempt from federal wage requirements.

Little has changed since. According to a recent U.S. Department of Labor National Agricultural Workers Survey, the “average total income of farm workers is between $15,000 to $17,499 a year for individuals and $20,000 to $24,999 for a family.”