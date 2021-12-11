Farm and Food: Tyson Foods: Meatpacking isn’t for chickens anymore

The DOJ doesn’t say but, according to an Oct. 25 report by Forbes, the department is more than emphatic in its investigation of “price-fixing on a mass scale… across the [poultry] industry’s top 18 companies, which are responsible for some 99% of commercial chicken sold.”

Some of Big Chicken’s biggest customers, however, suspected something was wrong in the poultry market and they were angrier than a flock of wet hens. The angriest, it appears, was KFC, the global chicken fast food chain.

According to early November testimony at the Denver trial, one prosecution witness “told of an alleged interaction between (one) KFC” official who told a poultry company’s “executives that ‘he was going to beat us down with a hammer and baseball bat’ as payback for three years of high chicken prices.”

Hammers and bats aside, end users like KFC, Costco, and Walmart -- unlike hog farmers, ranchers, and poultry growers -- increasingly have alternatives to giant meatpackers: they are establishing captive supply chains to provide their own customers with their own products.